'Absolutely robbed!': Sunderland fans fume at refereeing display after heated Luton draw

Sunderland were denied all three points by Luton Town in a heated affair - and fans have been quick to react.

While the two promotion rivals played out an entertaining draw, the main talking point following the clash was the refereeing performance of Lee Probert.

Sunderland fans have been quick to react to the draw with Luton Town

The Premier League official awarded a debatable penalty before dismissing a player from each side in a display which has left fans seething.

And Sunderland supporters were quick to react to his performance - and the game in general - on social media.

Here's what they were saying:

@DavidNunn73 said: "Result and referee both awful. Huge chance for us today and we’ve blown it"

@Cazzail09 added: "We need to score more than 1 goal. Although we are still getting a point, it will soon come back to bite us. We go again!"

@chaddkane13 posted: "Can’t keep drawing home games. Not good enough."

@mksavage73 commented: "We have nothing up front and but for our outstanding keeper we’d be conceding 2 or 3 every game. That was brutal today."

@SimonJHeth added: "2 pts dropped again, but not too bad of a result with the game in hand on them and Pompey losing. Sign a decent striker in January, keep the current squad fit and we’ll be fine"

@MaloyJordan tweeted: "Referee aside I think any result other then a defeat today was a good one and Portsmouth lost which is a bonus..."

@SpeakSAFC said: "Sunderland come away with only a point. A frustrating game in many ways with an absolutely dreadful refereeing performance. Wyke isn’t good enough on his own and Maja was needed"

@fffsssafc commented: "The lack of goals is an absolute joke serious lack of creativity. Thibk Ross needs buck up his ideas"

@KatilaHenry posted; "Well at least we didn't lose... and with game in hand we could still go to 2nd easily"

@NathRNath added: "We were absolutely robbed today. Im speechless when I think about some of these decisions. I can’t even say “Aye I’ve seen them given” because I literally haven’t. Robbed. Absolutely robbed"

@mally1robbo said: "I see the knee jerk brigade is out tonight. A point for #SAFC in a difficult game and Pompey lose. We move on and long way to go"