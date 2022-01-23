Elliot Embleton converted the chance after Carter was caught in possession when under pressure from Leon Dajaku.

Ross Stewart then set up Embleton, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu five minutes before half-time.

Presenter Colin Murray said: “It was a frustrating day for Pompey and they certainly played their part in the game against Sunderland, but gifted them the ultimate moment in the game that mattered.”

Elliot Embleton playing for Sunderland against Portsmouth. Picture by FRANK REID

When reviewing the goal, McAnuff added: “It’s an absolutely massive error.

“He (Carter) seems to get out of it and then gives the ball away and Elliott Embleton there with a decent finish.

“It was a disappointing way certainly for Portsmouth to have lost the game.”

