'Absolutely massive error': EFL pundits deliver verdict on Elliot Embleton's goal in Sunderland's win over Portsmouth
Sunderland’s winning goal against Portsmouth was assessed during the EFL’s highlights show on Quest – with pundit Jobi McAnuff labelling it a ‘massive error’ from Pompey defender Hayden Carter.
Elliot Embleton converted the chance after Carter was caught in possession when under pressure from Leon Dajaku.
Ross Stewart then set up Embleton, who calmly slotted the ball past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu five minutes before half-time.
Presenter Colin Murray said: “It was a frustrating day for Pompey and they certainly played their part in the game against Sunderland, but gifted them the ultimate moment in the game that mattered.”
When reviewing the goal, McAnuff added: “It’s an absolutely massive error.
“He (Carter) seems to get out of it and then gives the ball away and Elliott Embleton there with a decent finish.
“It was a disappointing way certainly for Portsmouth to have lost the game.”
A message from the Football Clubs Editor