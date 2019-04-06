'Absolutely immense today!' Sunderland trio earn praise as promotion rivals Luton and Barnsley slip up

Sunderland bolstered their automatic promotion hopes after scoring a dramatic late winner at Rochdale.

George Honeyman grabbed what could prove a pivotal goal in the League One promotion race, as the Black Cats came from behind to snatch a 2-1 win at Spotland Stadium.

The result was even more significant as both Luton and Barnsley dropped points in the third tier, with the former drawing 2-2 with Blackpool and the Tykes losing 3-1 at Burton.

It means Sunderland are now level on points with second-place Barnsley, with two games in hand, ahead of Tuesday's home clash with Burton.

And Black Cats supporters were quick to react to the result on social media - dishing out particular praise to Sunderland trio Luke O'Nien, Dylan McGeouch and Charle Wyke - who netted Sunderland's opener.

Here are some of the responses.

@Erichyun0775: Terrific win. We normally draw those games, and even better that Luton and Barnsley drop points. Thought McGeouch and Wyke were immense again. Oviedo needs to start next game. Morgan power Grigg awful #SAFC

@Jonny_Shurben: O'Nien motm for me. Didn't put a foot wrong..

@nicsafc83: Well that was class! @LukeONien was absolutely immense today! And I mean immense! In the driving seat now! Get me home for a pint! Come on!

@RamseySAFC: Huge win, time to focus on Burton they are in good form so they won't be pushovers. Luton have Charlton away next weekend, the title is there for the taking.

@Roy88316486: Really pleased for Charlie Wyke you can see the confidence growing and he's got a smile on his face.

@BaghdadCocaCola: We've finally taken advantage of our promotion rivals slip ups, proud of the team. Championship football, it's on its way back!

@DanielJenks89: Hitting form at just the right time. Tuesday night is gonna be special hopefully

.@nathrenton: Love a last minute winner man!! luke o'nien my man of the match by a country mile! Away support fantastic as always, come on!!! #SAFC

@Safcftm2016: Dylan McGeouch finally getting to show what he can bring to party,by far best footballer at club,hope Jack Ross keeps faith in him and why he fought so hard to get him here #SAFC

@ged_u: GET IN!!! Massive win that with others dropping points around us