'A thing of beauty!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross makes TWO key calls at Shrewsbury

Jack Ross has named his Sunderland side to take on Shrewsbury - and fans have been quick to react.

The Scot has made just one change from the Black Cats' side that beat Bradford City in their last league outing.

And that switch was an enforced one, with Max Power serving the first game of a four-match suspension following his dismissal at Valley Parade - the midfielder replaced by Dylan McGeouch in the centre of the park.

Meanwhile, Lynden Gooch is only handed a place on the bench following his return from injury while Lee Cattermole is handed the captain's armband - with these two key decisions earning plenty of reaction from Sunderland fans.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@jackeriniSAFC said: "strong side give how many injuries we have; would be nice if we could finish a game with 11 on the field for once also. Ha’way the lads"

@GazJ2K added: "Great to have a manager who plays the people in form rather than reputation."

@BillyxHope tweeted: "That My Friends, Is A Thing Of Beauty"

@WiseMenSayPod commented: "Ross clearly on board with our #CattsTestiomial campaign."

@d_smark60 questioned the team, posting: "Either Gooch or Honeyman before McGeady surely?"

@mackemandy added: "Looks decent, will miss Power though. Big afternoon for Mcgeouch"

In response to Cattermole taking the armband, @maja_man said: "Well deserved. Him and Baldwin are the stand out leaders in this squad. Hopefully the extra responsibility and pressure doesn't flatten what's been an excellent season for him"

@ChrIstIanf added: "Good lineup that. Hope its a good performance to follow"