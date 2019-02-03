A Sunderland homecoming for Grant Leadbitter as promotion rivals Portsmouth slip up again: League One winners and losers
Sunderland moved up to fourth in League One following a 1-0 win over AFC Wimbledon - but how did the Black Cats' rivals fare over the weekend?
We take a closer look at this week's winners and losers from the third tier, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.
1. First the winners... Grant Leadbitter
After re-signing for Sunderland in January, it didnt take long for Leadbitter to make his mark. On his second debut for the Wearsiders, Leadbitter set up Aiden McGeady to score the only goal of the game against AFC Wimbledon.
After being linked with a move away last month, the Fleetwood striker netted the only goal of the game as Joey Bartons side beat promotion-chasing Charlton 1-0. It was Evans 12th league goal of the season.