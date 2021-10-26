The 20-year-old attacker joined the Black Cats on loan from Union Berlin in the summer, a deal that includes an option to buy at the end of the season.

It’s been a stop-start few months for Dajaku, who arrived on Wearside short of game time and missed the weekend’s win at Gillingham with a thigh issue.

The winger has scored twice in four league appearances for Sunderland, though, including a stunning solo goal in the side’s 4-0 win at Crewe.

The German enjoyed celebrating with the travelling Wearsiders when he added the team’s fourth goal.

Following that, Dajaku came off the bench against Charlton Athletic but failed to help the Black Cats draw level as they suffered a first home defeat of the season at the Stadium of Light.

“I think we’ve only just scratched the surface at the minute with Leon,” said Johnson after the Crewe game.

“If you remember, he didn’t have a pre-season at all in terms of games, and physically he was quite a way behind the other players who had been with us through that period of time in pre-season and the first five or six games leading into the closing of the window.

“It’s been a little bit stop-start. He’s only had one start in the league, which was Portsmouth away, which we’ve already declared a bit of a write-off. That’s almost an impossible game to judge any player on.

“What we’ve seen is that the work ethic is there, the willingness to run in behind and close down. We’ve seen the enthusiasm, and we’ve also obviously seen the technical ability with the two finishes that he’s scored, both with his left foot.

“I think there’s improvements to make in his all-round game, in terms of the big picture, with his back to goal. I think he can tidy up a little bit, but his energy, enthusiasm and undoubted skillset can be a real asset to the squad.

"Hopefully, with (Lynden) Gooch back really soon, it’ll give us that difficult decision of which wingers to pick.”

