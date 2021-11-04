Nigel Clough’s side are 20th in League Two after 15 games but did beat Tranmere 2-0 last time out.

To find out more, we caught up with Stephen Thirkill at our sister title The Mansfield and Ashfield Chad to get the inside track.

How have Mansfield fared so far this season?

ST: “It has been a nightmare season for Mansfield. The club won their first two matches and optimism was high that they could realistically challenge for promotion.

“But it has all gone wrong in spectacular fashion, with major injuries issues adding to bad luck and refereeing decisions going against the side.

“Stags turned in an excellent display at the weekend to beat Tranmere - their first league win since August 14.”

How will the team treat a FA Cup meeting with Sunderland?

Former Sheffield United and Hull midfielder Stephen Quinn.

ST: “Mansfield will travel hoping to repeat last year's victory, but the result is likely to be of secondary importance compared to the performance.

“Clough has indicated he will not risk 50/50 players, with the league and the need to get injured players back the priority.

“Mansfield will go to Sunderland looking to relax after finally winning last week and looking to continue their good recent performances - a victory would no doubt be seen as an added bonus.”

What system are they likely to play?

ST: “4-4-2 with diamond midfield.”

Who are their key players?

ST: “Key players will be Rhys Oates, Harry Charsley and Stephen Quinn

“Oates has been playing himself into some good form of late and will be a key target man if Mansfield are to get something.

“Oates has tremendous work-rate and is likely to need to work his socks off with Mansfield likely to come under pressure.

“Quinn has recently returned from injury, showing the quality he possesses with his assist in Mansfield's first goal against Tranmere.

“Quinn and Charsley will be the players that offer the quality in midfield for the times when Mansfield enjoy good spells in the game.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

ST: “Bishop; Gordon, Rawson, Hawkins, McGlaughlin; Maris (holding in the diamond), Charsley, Quinn, Clarke (top of diamond); Johnson, Oates.”

