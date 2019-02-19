'A masterclass tonight!': Sunderland fans react to stunning home win and Will Grigg's first goal

Sunderland sealed a stunning home victory over Gillingham to return to winning ways - and fans have been quick to react to the result.

Three consecutive draws had seen the Black Cats' promotion hopes take a dent, but goals from Lee Cattermole, Tom Flanagan, Will Grigg and Aiden McGeady ensured three points were secured against the Gills.

Will Grigg has netted his first goal for Sunderland - and fans were quick to react

And fans were delighted with the performance - and the performance of Grigg, who netted for the first time since moving to the Black Cats.

Here's the best of the reaction from social media:

@76skelly said: "Much needed win and overall better performance tonight. Doesn’t mask some poor defensive play again though. But again, the result was much needed. O’Nien was my MoM, provided more attacking threat than our midfield"

@JochenClaus1 added: "I think Ross found his first team. They all played well except couple mistakes. But happy we are! 3 points finally breaking up with the draws. Ha'way the lads"

@IainDawson94 posted: "So important we got the win tonight huge 3 points. Portsmouth and Barnsley both dropping points which makes it even bigger.. roll on Saturday"

@RamseySAFC commented: "Yesssssss quality team performance. Everyone was good even Gooch and Honeyman. MOTM Catts all day. HAWAY"

@Kingy78_ tweeted: "Huge 3 points for #safc let’s hope that’s the turning point for the remainder of the season. Wasn’t pretty but thoroughly deserved."

@JLambert55 added: "Leadbitter masterclass tonight, two cracking corners and a much improved performance in the middle. O’Nien was brilliant as well, all over the park and won 2 pens. Quality performance all round bar a few defensive errors. Haway the lads"

@rossrobson said: "Finally a good day to be a #safc fan. A frustrating 8 days, but we're still in with a chance"

@aimeegordon_x commented: "That’s more like it @SunderlandAFC back to winning ways! Special mention to Cattermole, outstanding today, great to see more than 1 goal scored! Haway the lads"

@ChristieH18 tweeted: "Finally! 3 points that we’ve all wanted and most of all, needed. Hopefully that much needed win gives us the confidence going forward! Haway the lads"

@keepthefaith73 posted: "Gerriiiinnn! Love that the lads let Grigg get his goal with the first one but normal service resumed with Geeds back on pens"

@DanMeister1234 said: "YES!!! Hopefully, that ignites (pun fully intended) Grigg’s Sunderland career and gives him the confidence he needs in our promotion push"

@BillyxHope added: "Good To See Grigg Was Confident Enough To Go And Take The Ball From McGeady. Hopefully The First Of Many Now!