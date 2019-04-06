'A massive miss': Sunderland fans react as key man misses out against Rochdale

Have your say

Sunderland boss Jack Ross has made just a single change to his side for today's trip to Rochdale - with one key man missing out through injury.

Aiden McGeady was withdrawn at half-time during Wednesday night's 3-0 win over Accrington Stanley, with Ross saying after the game the winger had picked up a knock.

The Republic of Ireland international hasn't even made the matchday squad for the game at Spotland Stadium, with Lewis Morgan taking his place on the left.

Meanwhile, Black Cats captain George Honeyman has returned to the bench after serving a three-game suspension in the league.

It means Max Power will captain the side against The Dale.

Sunderland fans were quick to react to the side on social media, with many understandably concerned about McGeady's absence.

Here are some of the responses.

@Bodders444: "McGeady is a Massive miss but up to the players to step up. It’s all about the squad game now #safc"

@boxing_buddy: "Mcgeady out through injury makes this game a lot tougher. No one in the starting 11 can go past his man. He'll be a big miss."

@harryeddowes: "Maybe swap Honeyman and Power but looks solid"

@pauljacques83: "Glad Honeyman hasn't came straight back in, gutted McGeady isn't playing. But there is more important games to come we will need him for"

@Mackem_chris: "No Mcgeady is a blow like. Still haway the lads"

@RamseySAFC: "Sad that Mcgeady isn't fit, but it's quite nice being able to have a quality player such as Morgan come in. #safc"

@AM_RokerRapport: "If this lot try to sit back for 90 minutes this afternoon we’ll really start to miss McGeady"

@AdamGill00: "Shame McGeady is out but happy Ross has kept the rest of the team the same after Accrington"

@guyzzie: "McGeouch class against Accrington so pleased he’s kept his place. 2 up front so hoping Wyke gets a goal today"

@Philip_RJ89: "Excellent to see that McGeough keeps his place! Morgan for McGeady is fine, and it’s another strong-looking eleven!"