The Black Cats have made one change from their 3-1 win over Wycombe last time out – with new signing Thorben Hoffmann replacing Anthony Patterson in goal.

Sunderland’s other deadline day signing Leon Dajaku hasn’t been included in the matchday squad, yet Corry Evans has returned to the bench after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Here’s how some supporters reacted to the team news:

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leon Dajaku.

@Philip_RJ89: Hoffmann straight into the starting XI, then! Once again, a very strong team and bench. Feeling confident and predicting a 3-1 win for us!

@Pancake2733: No Dajaku is a little disappointing

@Safcbites: As expected, need to loan out Patterson if he's not gonna be in the squad

@ElliottSAFC: A debut for the Hoff good luck to the lad. Bit harsh on Patterson to not only lose his spot but not even be on the bench you'd guess a loan will be lined up going off Johnson comments. Disappointed not to be seeing Dajaku in some shape today though.

@AlexBainss: Surprised Dajaku isn’t on the bench but not sure whose place he would take in the lineup anyway

@PJW1stOfHisName: Disappointed with no Dajaku but that is a strong line up at this level, good bench too, three points please Lads!

@LiamShepard7: I would've preferred Patterson on the bench over Burge, also would have preferred Huggins at right back and Winchester with Neil in midfield and Alves over Flanagan but overall a good team otherwise.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.