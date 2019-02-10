A first Sunderland goal for Jimmy Dunne, Chris Maguire's selection blow plus other League One winners and losers
Sunderland let two points slip through their grasp after conceding a late equaliser at Oxford - but how did their promotion rivals fare in League One?
We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.
1. First the winners... Luton
Since manager Nathan Jones left for Stoke, Luton have picked up 16 points out of a possible 18 under Mick Harford. A 3-0 win over Wycombe saw the Hatters move six points clear at the top of League One.
The towering centre-back scored his first goal for Sunderland after arriving on loan from Burnley last month. Unfortunately it wasnt enough to secure all three points as the Black Cats conceded a late equaliser at Oxford.
The Blackpool keeper returned from a four-match injury layoff and saved a penalty as the Tangerines beat Walsall 2-0 at Bloomfield Road. Terry McPhillips side are now just four points off the play-offs.