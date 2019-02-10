Jimmy Dunne heads home his first Sunderland goal at Oxford.

A first Sunderland goal for Jimmy Dunne, Chris Maguire's selection blow plus other League One winners and losers

Sunderland let two points slip through their grasp after conceding a late equaliser at Oxford - but how did their promotion rivals fare in League One?

We take a closer look at the division's winners and losers, as well as some of the stories you might have missed.

Since manager Nathan Jones left for Stoke, Luton have picked up 16 points out of a possible 18 under Mick Harford. A 3-0 win over Wycombe saw the Hatters move six points clear at the top of League One.

1. First the winners... Luton

The towering centre-back scored his first goal for Sunderland after arriving on loan from Burnley last month. Unfortunately it wasnt enough to secure all three points as the Black Cats conceded a late equaliser at Oxford.

2. Jimmy Dunne

Barnsley consolidated their position in the top two after a convincing 4-1 win at Gillingham. Woodrow, 24, netted two more goals in the victory and has now scored four times in his last five games.

3. Cauley Woodrow

The Blackpool keeper returned from a four-match injury layoff and saved a penalty as the Tangerines beat Walsall 2-0 at Bloomfield Road. Terry McPhillips side are now just four points off the play-offs.

4. Mark Howard

