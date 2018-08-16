'A big chance for him' - How Sunderland fans reacted on social media to Jack Ross' team selection against Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

Jack Ross has made six changes for tonight's Carabao Cup tie against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats manager has selected a combination of youth and experience, with Denver Hume and Elliot Embleton set to make their first senior starts, while Lee Cattermole is also in the starting line-up.

Here's how fans reacted on social media.

@PatrickJG98: Cattermole starting, big chance for him. Hopefully Ozturk can prove himself with a solid performance. Embleton the man to watch for me. Can't wait to see him. #SAFC KTF

@Distillerymad: Jack Ross team selection tonight proves all focus on the league #Safc

@Ben_White14: Cattermole starting is a shock. Make or break surely #safc

@conormac_: If you’re not putting your mortgage on Steven Fletcher scoring a goal tonight what are you doing. #SAFC

@wuds100: Just heard Sunderland’s team tonight, Not a scooby if that’s a weakened team or not, Only two players I’ve heard of before.

@KieranDodds7: Love that he’s giving embleton a chance

@fezza_safc: Still a strong team.. happy with that.

@LdoubleE_87: Glad it’s a decent team #SAFC

@chrispaul199: haway the lads lets get through i know concentration is on the league but cup run would be nice #safc