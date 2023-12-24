News you can trust since 1873
90 photos of loyal Sunderland fans 41,216 watch Coventry City win 3-0 at Stadium of Light in Championship - photo gallery

Sunderland were beaten 3-0 by Coventry in Michael Beale’s first match as head coach – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.
By James Copley
Published 24th Dec 2023, 09:20 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2023, 09:37 GMT

The Black Cats fell a goal down on the stroke of half-time after Tatsuhiro Sakamoto opened the scoring.

Second-half goals from Callum O’Hare and Kasey Palmer then secured the win for the visitors, with Sunderland lacking a cutting-edge up front.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the day from our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

