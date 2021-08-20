7 Premier League loan youngsters Sunderland could target in the final weeks of the window

Sunderland have been focusing on bringing in young players – particularly from the Premier League – so far this summer.
So far their youthful arrivals have included Callum Doyle (17), Dennis Cirkin (19), Frederick Alves (21), Nathan Broadhead (23) and it looks like Niall Huggins (20) will also join their ranks.
The Black Cats still need to bring in a couple of right-backs to fill that empty void and arguably need some more attacking options too.
Here are seven Premier League youngsters Sunderland could target for a loan deal in the final weeks of the summer window...
1. Dujon Sterling - Chelsea
Dujon Sterling enjoyed successful loan spells with Coventry City and Wigan Athletic between 2018 and 2020 before injury and illness kept him out for 13 months. The right-back is highly thought of at Chelsea and a number of Championship clubs have shown interest in his signature.
Photo: Michael Regan
2. Ellis Simms - Everton
Ellis Simms is yet to make his Everton debut but spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan with Blackpool. The striker made 21 appearances for the Seasiders, scoring eight goals to help them win promotion to the Championship. Blackpool were reportedly keen on bringing Simms back to the club this summer.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
3. Cody Drameh - Leeds United
Cody Drameh is very highly rated following his switch from Fulham to Leeds United last summer and helped the Whites to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title last season. However, Marcelo Bielsa has little cover in the right-back spot so it is unlikely he would be willing to part ways with Drameh this summer.
Photo: Lewis Storey
4. Joe Hugill - Manchester United
Born in Durham, Joe Hugill left Sunderland for Manchester United last year - much to the Sunderland fans dismay. The striker has impressed since arriving in the north west, scoring 10 goals in 18 appearances in Premier League 2 Division 1 last season. Hugill recently signed a new contract with the Red Devils, but could the 17-year-old benefit from a loan spell back home?
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall