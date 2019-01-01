5 players who could solve Sunderland's right-back dilemma

Jack Ross has admitted he is looking to address Sunderland's lack of defensive options this month - but who could the Black Cats sign?

Ross revealed last week that the club are expecting at least one loan addition in the early days of the January transfer window.

And following injuries to Adam Matthews and Donald Love, Sunderland look a little short on the right side of defence.



So what options does Ross have in the New Year window?

Here are five players who could solve his right-back dilemma.

Josh Clarke:

The Brentford full-back has rarely featured in the Championship this season, and his pace could prove attractive to Ross in January.

With Henrik Dalsgaard and Moses Odubajo ahead of him in the Griffin Park pecking order, 24-year-old Clarke should be willing to drop down to League One for more game-time.

Lewie Coyle:

The Leeds youngster is in his second loan spell at Fleetwood and has impressed in his year and a half at the Fishermen, winning both fans’ and players’ player of the year last season.

But Coyle’s loan deal at the League One club is up in the new year and Leeds may well be keen for him to add to his 20 third tier appearances so far this season.

Godswill Ekpolo:

The pacy former Barcelona youth product is now playing in Sweden for Hacken where he played – and impressed - against Seb Larsson this season.

At 23, Ekpolo also has experience playing in League One with Fleetwood in 2016 and is likely to be a decent budget option for the Black Cats, while having potential to improve.

Oscar Threlkeld:

The former Plymouth Argyle man is currently with Belgian top-flight team Waasland-Beveren, but has only played twice this season.

A deal for an aggressive player who can also play at centre-back and is proven in the Football League would certainly suit Sunderland’s budget, although Threlkeld has been linked with a return to Plymouth.

Callum Woods:

The Preston right-back has turned out 66 times for the Lilywhites since joining in 2014 but has only managed one EFL Cup appearance this season.

At 31, Woods will no doubt be keen for games at this stage in his career.

And with bags of Championship and League One experience, he could prove to be a solid signing.