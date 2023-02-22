News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland lost the game 2-1 against Rotherham United in the Championship meaning Tony Mowbray's team slipped out of the play-offs.

35 brilliant photos of away end as 2,190 Sunderland fans travel to Rotherham - gallery

Sunderland lost against Rotherham United away from home on Tuesday night with our cameras at the ground to capture the action.

By James Copley
3 minutes ago

Rotherham took the lead in the 19th minute when captain Ollie Rathbone struck a low effort into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

The hosts then added a second when Shane Ferguson broke down the left before converting another low effort.

Leeds loanee Joe Gelhardt then scored his first Sunderland goal just after the hour mark, but it was too little too late.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of fans from the game courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Photo: Frank Reid

