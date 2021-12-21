The clash will be shown live on Sky Sports with around 5,200 Mackems travelling to the capital to cheer on their team against Premier League opposition.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest Sunderland and League One stories doing the rounds as Lee Johnson’s men prepare to take on the might of Mikel Arteta’s Gunners:

22 scouts watch Sunderland defender against Crewe

Callum Doyle was reportedly watched by 22 top scouts earlier in the year.

The Manchester City loanee is currently playing a starring role for Sunderland in League One and has cemented himself as a first-team player for Lee Johnson.

According to the Telegraph, 22 scouts watched the 18-year-old during Sunderland’s 4-0 win against Crewe Alexandria in October.

Doyle helped Sunderland keep a clean sheet and well as got himself an assist.

Pompey fixture in doubt over Covid-19

Portsmouth have said they will make an ‘early decision’ over the fate of their Boxing Day clash with Oxford United.

The Blues have already called off fixtures with AFC Wimbledon and Exeter in the last week following a coronavirus outbreak within the camp.

Sheffield Wednesday loanee to return to club

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Alex Hunt is expected to return to the club in January.

Grimsby Live state that Grimsby Town have not held talks with him over a loan extension.

The 21-year-old has impressed for the Mariners on loan during the first half of the season campaign but now looks set to return to Hillsborough.

Don Goodman makes Ipswich Town claim

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has admitted that he believes Kieran McKenna has a huge job on his hands to transform Ipswich Town.

The ex-Manchester United coach has just taken over at Portman Road after Paul Cook’s sacking.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sky Sports EFL Podcast about McKenna, Goodman said: “There’s no question that he has a big job on his hands but what an opportunity it is for Kieran and I wish him well in his quest.

“But he’s taking on a project and just by its very nature I interpret the word project as sort of two to five years really.

“But Paul Cook signed up for a project but after 20 games he was out so look, there are a lot of big clubs in this division, big clubs who are on good runs, playing well and winning games of football.

“Ipswich are a big club that aren’t doing that, they have won one of their last seven.

“There’s a ten-point gap to sixth-place Oxford and they need a winning run and I think if you look at their numbers, they score goals for fun and are up there with the best in the league but they have conceded 34 goals.

“You can’t have a promotion challenge on that.

“So I would imagine that would be one of the first places that Kieran looks at as they have to shore up that leaky defence really.”

