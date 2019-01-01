'2 up front FINALLY!': Sunderland fans react as Jack Ross names an attacking side at Blackpool

Have your say

Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke will start his first competitive game since September when the Black Cats face Blackpool this afternoon.

Wyke, who has just returned from a knee injury, is one of two changes made by manager Jack Ross for the game at Bloomfield Road.

Defender Reece James will also return, with Bryan Oviedo dropping out of the matchday squad after picking up an injury against Shrewsbury last time out.

Meanwhile, Chris Maguire will start on the bench, making way for Wyke up front.

Sunderland fans were quick to react on social media, with many excited at the prospect of Wyke linking up with Josh Maja.

Others were worried about Duncan Watmore's absence following his recent return to the side.

Here's how some supporters reacted on social media:

@KennaSAFC: "2 upfront, still unsure why we don't play it at home but it's a start! #SAFC"

@PhilJason22: "2 up front FINALLY !"

@CoghlanTony: "Good to big Charlie starting with Maja hopefully do some damage the pair of them"

@MJFT9: "I think the inclusion of Josh Maja is an indication that he is going to sign a new deal. I certainly hope so"

@dangledowns: "Hopefully cattermole and power perform better together than last couple games, would have preferred mcgeouch to start instead of catts.. make catts an impact sub"

@Moomin1973: "I'd imagine Watmore isn't in the squad due to the state of the pitch, looks like a cow field and we don't want him injured."

@peterjames73: "Be interesting to see how Wyke performs today. Certainly a different outlet. Ha way the lads"

@son_wear: "Love seeing Kimpioka on the bench"