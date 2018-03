Have your say

A meeting of SAFC Senior Supporters’ Association will be held at 1.30pm on Tuesday in the Riverview Brasserie at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland forward Vic Halom, a hero of the Red and Whites’ Wembley glory run in 1973, will be the guest speaker.

New members are welcome.

Contact secretary Malcolm Bramley on 0191 5652119 for further details.