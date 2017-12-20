17 things Sunderland fans said about Jack Colback link - 'I'd rather watch Ant & Dec in concert at the Stadium of Light than him'

Have your say

Sunderland fans were quick to react after Jack Colback was linked with a January return to Wearside.

The Newcastle United outcast has been frozen out under Rafa Benitez and is free to leave Tyneside, with the midfielder offered to Sunderland.

It is understood Colback would be open to a return to the Stadium of Light as he is keen to stay in the region but his wages would prove a huge stumbling block and a move is unlikely.

Colback joined Newcastle in the summer of 2014 as a free agent after his Sunderland contract expired.

Joe Hughes tweeted: "He’d get booed out the stadium every game. Not good enough to warrant dragging back anyway, offers absolutely nothing different from what we have. Would rather play Robson."

Chris Black tweeted: "After all of the rubbish that he spouted about us after he left, this will never happen."

Calvin Palmer tweeted: "I wouldn’t have a problem with him coming back, but he’s not actually what we need."

Andrew Tonge tweeted: "The club wouldn't have him back and I'm sure he wouldn't want to come back. Absolutely no way this happens."

Ell Dixon added: "We have better in CM already. That tells you everything you need to know."

Ross Cheal tweeted: "They are slowly starting to get the fans back on board this would be a nightmare move."

Daniel Jenks said: "If the club had common sense, they would not welcome him back"

Keith Atkinson tweeted: "Not welcome"

David Rutter added: "Rather keep a half fit Catts."

And Tom simply tweeted: "No no no no no no no!"

Marc Strong wrote: "Would have him back today he was great for us."

Martin James Seed added: "Rather watch Ant & Dec in concert at the Stadium of Light than him!"

Brian WT Lambert wrote: "No they can keep him. Turned his back and with the comments he made, he burned his chance."

Anthony Barnes-Smith wrote: "Nobody else wants & to be fair he wasn’t bad."

Neil Milnthorp added: "I’d rather play with 10 men."

David Parker wrote: "He's not as good as Ethan Robson or Elliot Embleton so would be a total waste of money"

Colin Martin added: "Never for me over-rated and burnt his bridges when he left."