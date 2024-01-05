Sunderland boasts an impressive set-up at the Academy of Light – but who are some of the best youngsters at the club that could save the Black Cats millions in future transfer fees?
Dan Neil, Elliot Embleton and Anthony Patterson are three players in recent seasons who have broken through at Sunderland after coming through the Academy of Light.
England players Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson have also come up through Sunderland’s youth system, which is rated as one of the most productive in the country and has retained its category-one status for several years now, placing it amongst the country’s best.
But who are some of the best youngsters coming through and which youngsters already at the club could and would save and earn Sunderland millions in transfer fees over the coming years? Here, we take a look:
1. Matty Young
The 16-year-old goalkeeper was included in Sunderland’s pre-season tour of the USA and even played a game for Tony Mowbray’s side. The youngster comes highly rated and could be the next cab of the rank from the Academy of Light, which has produced the likes of Jordan Pickford and Anthony Patterson in recent years. (Brilliant photo courtesy of Ben Cuthbertson) Photo: Ben Cuthbertson
2. Chris Rigg
The 16-year-old youngster is one of the most highy-rated starlets for his age group in the world and to tempt a player of similar stature to the club would cost a pretty penny. Rigg has scored against Southampton in the Championship and Crewe Alexadra in the Carabao Cup this season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Adam Richardson
Richardson, a 20-year-old goalkeeper, may have already begun to play for Sunderland in cup competitions had he not sustained an injury during the Black Cats pre-season after playing against South Shields and Gateshead. The shot-stopper is highly rated at the Stadium of Light. Photo: FRANK REID
4. Jobe Bellingham
Whatever Sunderland paid Birmingham City for Jobe Bellingham last summer was worth every penny, with a figure of around £3million rumoured to be the price, though we don’t know how the deal was structured. Jobe, 18, has cemented himself as a regular in the Championship and is worth significantly more now than he was when the Black Cats signed him. Photo: Frank Reid