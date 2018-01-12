11 things Sunderland fans said about James Vaughan leaving for Wigan

Sunderland fans have been reacting to the news that James Vaughan is set to join Wigan Athletic.

The striker struggled for form after joining the club from Bury in the summer, netting just twice in 27 appearances.

And while his departure will leave Sunderland without a senior forward following Lewis Grabban's departure, fans don't seem too disappointed.

Here's a selection of comments:

@baildogg: Amazing the difference in the way the fans are treating news that Vaughan is off in comparison to grabban... yeah grabban didn’t run but he contributed goals... didn’t ever treat the fans with contempt like cupping his ears after 1 goal... mind boggles like

@gabenoble: so with Vaughan leaving we must have a couple of strikers lined up

@Coonsy27: I do wonder what ever will we do without James Vaughan not winning headers, failing to move, or have any kind of attempt at goal hmm

@Shaun_XL5: The thing with Vaughan is that even after the Derby home game you could tell

@newtsfever: Missing two penalties in pre season was enough to tell you that Vaughan wasn’t gunna work out for

@e_sunderland: Tingling with excitement to see who Cookie brings in to replace Grabban and Vaughan. It's like Christmas Eve in Sunlun'!

@Safcftm2016: Hope club open and honest on fee for Vaughan and it’s not a done deal for 35p and bottle of pop

@DaveyPalmer1: Not unhappy at James Vaughan leaving @SunderlandAFC #safc for Wigan. He can't score goals at Championship level and ask yourself this, why is his second touch is always a tackle?

@daveyfenwick: he's garbage and wouldn't score goals for us anyway play with him or no strikers the goals return will be the same

These comments were left on the Echo's article:

Willie Whitburn: Aye he could leap up for headers and did work hard BUT he was bought to score goals .....he failed !

Joe Graham: out of his depth, more to go hopefully,