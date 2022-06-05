And the club has much to do in the transfer market before the campaign starts.

Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Patrick Roberts have been offered new deals.

Last season, Sunderland utilised one of their loan spots to bring in the youngster Callum Doyle from Manchester City.

Here, we take a look at 11 loan deals from Premier League clubs for young players that Sunderland could look at during the window

1. Sam Greenwood - Leeds United Another ex-Academy of Light graduate, it would be a big coup if Sunderland could land Greenwood on loan next season.

2. Dion Sanderson - Wolves Dion Sanderson has been re-linked with a move to former club Sunderland following Championship loans at Birmingham City and QPR last season.

3. Jack Clarke - Tottenham Former loanee Jack Clarke could present an interesting option for Sunderland in the Championship.

4. Troy Parrott - Tottenham The young striker performed well for MK Dons last season and may be looking to make the step up to Championship level.