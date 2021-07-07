Black Cats fans have expressed their delight after Luke O’Nien signed a new long-term deal.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal, and links up with his team-mates again ahead of the new campaign.

Head coach Lee Johnson revealed on Saturday that he had been in extensive dialogue with the popular midfielder, who had attracted significant interest from several Championship clubs, over the plans for the club moving forward.

And the Black Cats’ chief operating officer Steve Davison has provided supporter groups with an update.

That’s after the club conducted its latest board meeting.

In an update sent to supporter groups, Davison said: "Earlier this week, we held our second board meeting since Kyril Louis Dreyfus became the majority shareholder of SAFC.

“It was the first time we were able to hold the meeting in person, which made for a far more successful and action-driven assembly.

“Amongst the diverse range of topics we discussed were the following:

“Further enhancement of the core business governance structures, which will enable SAFC to operate efficiently and effectively.

“Approval of the high-level recruitment plans proposed by Kristjaan Speakman based on the new process, data and scouting arrangements.

“Approval of the budget for the next season, including the sign-off of significant investment plans across our football and business operations.

“The points above will allow Kristjaan and I the authority to implement the strategy we need to ensure the club achieves the success we all want and of course, further detail will be shared at our next meeting.

“We have also appointed a new Head of Marketing. Michael Laidler, who I’m sure many of you have worked closely with before, has taken on the role following a comprehensive recruitment process.”

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk regarding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

1. DONE DEAL Gillingham have signed former Accrington Stanley and Peterborough goalkeeper Aaron Chapman. The 31-year-old 6ft 7in stopper joins Gills after being released by Scottish Premier League side Motherwell. (BBC) Photo: James Chance Buy photo

2. DONE DEAL Charlie Wyke has snubbed Celtic and Sunderland’s offers and has moved to Wigan Athletic. The 28-year-old has penned a deal worth over a deal worth £10,000-a-week with the League One outfit, equivalent to over £500,000-a-year. (Football Insider) Photo: Laurence Griffiths Buy photo

3. Farewell message Speaking on his Instagram account, Charlie Wyke penned a goodbye to Sunderland fans. He said: “Thank you to the @sunderlandafcofficial fans who supported me from day one & good luck for the future.” (Sunderland Echo) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. DONE DEAL Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Joe Maguire on a one-year deal, following his release by Accrington Stanley at the end of last season. (BBC) Photo: Lewis Storey Buy photo