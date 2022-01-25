Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Interesting report states Jermain Defoe's 'first preference' is Wearside as striker mulls over future
Jermain Defoe’s ‘first preference’ is to re-join Sunderland, according to reports.
Defoe’s future remains a hot topic of debate among Sunderland fans, with fresh reports the striker is ‘considering’ a return to the Stadium of Light.
The striker recently left Rangers in search of greater playing time before he weighs up his future in the summer.
The 39-year-old appeared on talkSPORT last week and confirmed that he has a 'few options' on the table, and feels that he is still fit enough to make a significant impact.
Defoe confirmed that one of those options was Sunderland, where he retains a legendary status following his first stint at the club and head coach Lee Johnson has stated his desire to work with him.
Reports in the publication inews last week claimed the striker was ‘seriously considering’ a return to Sunderland after they had contacted his representatives.
Indeed, a separate piece from inews, Northern Football Correspondent Mark Douglas had this to say regarding Defoe’s potential return to Wearside.
"His first preference was an emotionally charged return to promotion-chasing Sunderland and while that move is far from dead and buried, it feels as if he has been compelled to consider other options.
"Given his priority is to play as many minutes as possible, any decision will be based on how likely he is to get into the team rather than the money on offer.
“Charlton, Oxford and Portsmouth have all registered interest in a player who wants to draw a line under an incredible career on a high.”