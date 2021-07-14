Sunderland AFC transfer rumours: Dion Sanderson latest as Cats linked with defender compared to Ruben Dias - Portsmouth, MK Dons and Ipswich Town talk
It’s not long until the League One season starts – and Sunderland need reinforcements.
Aiden McGeady and Luke O’Nien have signed new deals whilst Alex Pritchard has arrived on a free but remains the club’s only first-team signing so far this summer.
And the Black Cats suffered a blow after 31 goal striker Charlie Wyke rejected fresh terms on Wearside to join League One promotion rivals Wigan Athletic.
Indded, Peterborough United’s Barry Fry has said that he cannot understand Sunderland’s decision to Wyke’s contract expire.
Speaking to Football League World, Fry said: “Well the only thing that I can think of on that one is that they perhaps thought that if they got into the Championship, they would be able to attract a better striker.
“But, you’ve got to cover your back. Even if they had gone up and felt that he wasn’t good enough for the Championship, they could have sold him and got money for him, you know anyone that scores over 20 goals in any league is worth money.
“So I cannot understand why they didn’t secure his future and make him sign a new contract.”
And ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Hearts at Tynecastle Park, Lee Johnson today took his squad north of the border to continue their preparations.
New signing Pritchard is part of the travelling squad, Sunderland have only made one senior signing so far this summer with fans eager for another breakthrough.
Here, though, we take you through the latest stories from around the web: