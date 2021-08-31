Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

That’s after the Wearsiders defeated Blackpool midweek in the Carabao Cup.

Lee Johnson has added seven first-team players to his squad so far this window with more expeted.

Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard, Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Frederik Alves, Nathan Broadhead and Niall Huggins have all arrived at the Stadium of Light thus far.

However, they are unlikely to be the last players through the door with plenty of talk swirling around the internet on deadline day.

Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Ryan Alebiosu and Leon Dajaku have been heavily linked with a move to Wearside alongside Daniel Jebbsion.

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals:

Sunderland striker linked with THREE rivals in League One

Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United are both interested in Sunderland striker Will Grigg.

That’s according to BBC Radio Sheffield’s Rob Staton.

Doncaster Rovers are also said to be keen on doing a deal for the Northern Ireland international.

The 30-year-old is out of favour on Wearside with his only appearance since the last season coming in the 2-1 EFL Cup victory over Port Vale earlier this month.

Staton has reported that Charlton and Rotherham are both interested in Grigg and will look to rival Doncaster Rovers for his signature before the deadline slams shut.

Third tier club agree loan deal for Swansea forward

Swansea City striker Kyle Joseph has agreed to join Cheltenham Town on loan.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider.

The 19-year-old joined the Welsh club from Wigan Athletic last season but looks set to head out on loan before the deadline passes tonight.

According to the report, Cheltenham have fended off competition from multiple EFL clubs to agree a season-long loan deal for Joseph.

Joseph was the subject of interest from Celtic and Newcastle United before moving to the Liberty Stadium.

The attacker scored five times in 18 League One appearances for the Latics last term.

However, Joseph suffered a back injury that sidelined him for four months.

