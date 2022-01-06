The Black Cats and Latics are both said to be ‘chasing’ Queens Park Rangers striker Macauley Bonne this month.

That’s according to the website Football Insider

The 24-year-old is currently on a season-long loan deal at Ipswich Town after signing with the Tractor Boys in the summer.

Bonne has netted 11 goals in 23 games in League One and that has led both Sunderland and Wigan to monitor Bonne’s situation at Ipswich.

The attacker signed for Championship outfit QPR back in the summer of 2020 after a productive stint with Charlton Athletic but has failed to make an impact in London.

The Ipswich-born player has featured 35 times for the Hoops but has only managed three league goals.

Bonne is also a full international and has been capped by the Zimbabwe national team on two occasions.

As well as Ipswich, QPR and Charlton, Bonne has also played for Colchester, Lincoln City, Colchester United, Leyton Orient and Woking.

Bonne is the first striker to be linked with a move to Wearside since the injury to Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead.

The Welsh attacker will likely miss three months with a hamstring injury leaving just Ross Stewart as Lee Johnson’s singular option upfront.

Benji Kimpioka and Aiden O’Brien can both play up-front but have both struggled for minutes this season.

In 302 senior club games across all competitions since turning professional, Bonne has netted 92 goals.

