Sunderland have already signed right-back Trai Hume and centre back Danny Batth so far this window but are said to be eyeing a deal for Koiki.

Koiki has been described as a “revelation” by the press in Northampton with the player deputising in the absence of club captain Joseph Mills this campaign.

Reports also state that Sheffield Wednesday and Championship club Preston North End are interested in a deal, alongside the Black Cats.

Indeed, it is thought that a number of clubs higher up the EFL pyramid are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

Koiki came through the youth ranks at Burnley but failed to make a senior appearance before departing for Bristol Rovers and later Northampton Town.

The player only signed a one-year deal in the summer but the club do have an option to extend his contract.

"We have an option on Ali's contract," confirmed Brady to Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

"He has to keep his form strong and continue to play well and just focus on that.

"We want to build foundations to a really strong side here and Ali is certainly in those plans for the future.

"He has done really well so far and he's a big asset to our team because he really impacts game, both defensively and offensively.

"First and foremost, that's all I focus on with the player."

