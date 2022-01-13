Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Lincoln City loss reaction plus Freddie Ladapo and Cameron Archer transfer latest
The January transfer window is now 12 days old.
Sunderland were defeated 3-1 by Lincoln City in League One on Tuesday night.
Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick of goals and celebrated in front of former manager Lee Johnson.
The Sunderland head coach was then sent off later in the game as passions boiled over on the touchline.
Sunderland concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Hume remains Sunderland’s only signing of the window so far but the Black Cats have been linked with multiple deals.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (12 January)
Last updated: Wednesday, 12 January, 2022, 08:02
- Sunderland lost at home to Lincoln City in League One on Tuesday night
- Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick
- The Wearsiders are said to be in the market for a striker
Some interesting news
Jermain Defoe has delivered a somewhat surprising view on ex-boss David Moyes.
The now West Ham manager replaced Sam Allardyce on Wearside after he took the England job and worked with Defoe at the Stadium of Light.
But the move was to prove a disaster with the Black Cats relegated to the Championship after a 10-year stay in the Premier League.
Moyes was blamed by most fans for the relegation after claiming Sunderland were in a relegation fight after just the second game.
The Scot was also reluctant to play attacker Wahbi Khazri, who had proven exceptional under Allardyce, and failed to manage midfielder Kan Kirchhoff’s fitness to the same degree as his predecessor.
“He was brilliant to be honest,” Defoe told ITV.
“People always spoke about David Moyes being miserable but then he came and he really impressed me.
“His sessions, everything was with the ball, little rondos, possessions, attention to detail was unbelievable. Set-pieces, and all the meetings
“What impressed me was how he treated the senior players.
“He wanted you to control the dressing room. He was just fantastic and it has not surprised me the job he has done here.”
Owen Dale returns to Crewe Alexandra
Owen Dale has returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra.
The attacker was linked with a move to Sunderland during the summer.
However, a move didn’t materialise and the attacker moved to newly-promoted Championship team Blackpool on a loan deal.
But Dale’s loan spell at Blackpool has officially ended and he has returned to Crewe in League One.
The 23-year-old’s contract at Crewe expires this summer.
Crewe boss David Artell hopes to have Dale back ready to play soon, he said “Owen is unavailable for us at the moment.
“He will be disappointed with what has happened with Blackpool and we will give him all the help and support he needs and when he is available again then we will let everyone know.
“That’s football and you have to move on. We have to make sure that when he is available again we can get him back to the form that saw a Championship club become interested in him and want to buy him.
“That is in all our interests and we will endeavour to get him fit and available as soon as we can.”
Cameron Archer latest
Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer wanted on loan by several EFL clubs.
Reports have suggested that the teams chasing the striker include Preston, Derby and Sunderland.
However, The Daily Mail claims that Steven Gerrard wants to keep the attacker among his first-team at Villa Park.
Archer, who made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford earlier this season, has particularly impressed in EFL competitions this season, scoring 10 goals in just six games across the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.
The 20-year-old also scored a hat-trick on his full debut vs Barrow in the EFL Cup.
Archer is reportedly on the Black Cats radar, however, they may face competition from Portsmouth in order to secure a loan deal.
TalkSport are reporting that both Lee Johnson and Danny Cowley are admirers of the winger alongside clubs in the Championship.
But fresh reports claim that Villa are planning to keep hold of the England youth international for now and that a loan move is unlikely.
Gerrard is a fan of the youngster and with Archer the next striker in line behind Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins.