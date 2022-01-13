Sunderland were defeated 3-1 by Lincoln City in League One on Tuesday night.

Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick of goals and celebrated in front of former manager Lee Johnson.

The Sunderland head coach was then sent off later in the game as passions boiled over on the touchline.

Sunderland concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.

Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.

The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.

And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.

Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.

Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.

Hume remains Sunderland’s only signing of the window so far but the Black Cats have been linked with multiple deals.

Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:

