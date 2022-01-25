When is Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?

Sunderland take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, January 29 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.

What TV channel is Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland on?

The clash between Sunderland and Bolton won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.

Can I stream Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland online?

Sunderland’s clash with Portsmouth won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.

In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.

Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.

Are there any other ways I can follow Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?

BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.

Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.

The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.

Are there any tickets available for Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?

There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers currently available on safc.com with the away end sold out.

For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.

Is there any team news ahead of Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?

Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.

However, Lee Johnson has said that he is now ‘very confident’ that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.

Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter final in December 2021, but when it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.

Johnson says dialogue with Everton has left him increasingly confident that will be the case.

“He’s being doing his rehab at Everton and we’re in regular dialogue with them,” Johnson said.

“It’s just best-case scenario at the moment, and I can’t give you a definitive timeframe on that.

“But they are very happy with his progress which is obviously great for us to hear.

“I’m confident he will now play for us again before the end of the season and I’m very, very happy about that.”

Johnson also said he hopes that Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady are both on track in their recoveries from shoulder and knee problems respectively.

Both have been out on the grass at the Academy of Light this week.

Niall Huggins is another long-term absentee who Sunderland expect to feature again this season.

What are the odds for Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?

Sunderland win – 19/20

Draw – 12/5