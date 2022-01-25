Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Jermain Defoe to Sunderland and Denver Hume to Portsmouth latest
Sunderland beat Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.
And the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.
The Wearsiders completed the signing of centre-back Danny Batth on an 18-month deal from Stoke City last week, despite interest from other clubs.
Sunderland also completed the transfer of Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal from Manchester City on an initial six-month contract, with a club option of a further year at the end of the season.
Keep up to speed with all of today’s transfer news by following our live blog:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jermain Defoe and Denver Hume latest
Last updated: Tuesday, 25 January, 2022, 11:33
- Denver Hume is reportedly set for a medical at Portsmouth
- Sunderland continue to be linked with Jermain Defoe
Everything you need to know ahead of the clash
When is Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?
Sunderland take on Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, January 29 at the University of Bolton Stadium.
Kick-off is scheduled for 3pm.
What TV channel is Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland on?
The clash between Sunderland and Bolton won’t be shown on television and has not been selected for broadcast by Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon Prime.
Can I stream Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland online?
Sunderland’s clash with Portsmouth won’t be streamed via club channels in the United Kingdom.
In line with supporters’ return to stadia and EFL regulations, eligibility groups for live video streaming have changed.
Non-televised Saturday 3pm KOs and Friday/Sunday games will only be shown outside of the UK and Ireland.
Are there any other ways I can follow Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Joe Nicholson and Phil Smith at the ground.
Are there any tickets available for Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?
There are no tickets for the game between Sunderland and Bolton Wanderers currently available on safc.com with the away end sold out.
For the remainder of the 2021-22 season, the Stadium of Light ticket office and store will be open on home matchdays and the day before home matchdays.
Is there any team news ahead of Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?
Luke O’Nien is also out with a shoulder injury whilst Jordan Willis and Aiden McGeady are out.
However, Lee Johnson has said that he is now ‘very confident’ that Nathan Broadhead will play again for Sunderland this season.
Broadhead suffered a serious hamstring injury at Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter final in December 2021, but when it was deemed surgery was not required the Black Cats were left hopeful that his lay-off would be around three months, rather than the rest of the season.
Johnson says dialogue with Everton has left him increasingly confident that will be the case.
“He’s being doing his rehab at Everton and we’re in regular dialogue with them,” Johnson said.
“It’s just best-case scenario at the moment, and I can’t give you a definitive timeframe on that.
“But they are very happy with his progress which is obviously great for us to hear.
“I’m confident he will now play for us again before the end of the season and I’m very, very happy about that.”
Johnson also said he hopes that Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady are both on track in their recoveries from shoulder and knee problems respectively.
Both have been out on the grass at the Academy of Light this week.
Niall Huggins is another long-term absentee who Sunderland expect to feature again this season.
What are the odds for Bolton Wanderers vs Sunderland?
Sunderland win – 19/20
Draw – 12/5
Bolton win – 5/2
The latest from Stephen Elliott
Denver Hume latest
Denver Hume is closing on a permanent switch to Portsmouth.
The Sunderland academy graduate is heading to the south coast for a medical and to complete the formalities of the move.
It’s understood that the move will land Sunderland in the region of £200,000.
A significant sell-on clause will also be included in the deal, protecting the Black Cats should the 23-year-old make rapid strides in Danny Cowley’s side.
Hume has long been rated highly behind the scenes at Sunderland, but injuries checked his impressive development during Phil Parkinson’s tenure.
Injuries and a protracted contract saga over the summer left him behind on match fitness during the current campaign and Dennis Cirkin has recently established himself as the club’s first-choice centre back.
Lee Johnson confirmed last week that Hume had been frustrated with his game time of late and it’s understood that all parties felt a fresh start would be the best outcome.
Cowley has been tracking Hume since the summer, and believes he is tailor-made to slot into his current system at wing-back, where is lacking a natural option.
Both the Sunderland and Portsmouth managers confirmed talks were ongoing at the weekend.
“There is interest from Portsmouth,” Johnson said on Saturday night.
“Nothing has been agreed yet but I believe there have been verbal offers.
“I took the decision to leave Denver out, because I felt it was fair on him. If he comes on and scores the winner, it could become difficult for him.
“If Danny Cowley asks for him for our team, it’s difficult.
“He had the day off yesterday and I just felt it was the right thing to do.
“But if it goes past this week and nothing gets done, then he will absolutely be part of our squad moving forward.”
Cowley added: “He’s a player we would like to bring in. We’d like an attacking left-back and he’s one of two we’ve inquired about.
“I believe we’ve made an offer, but I’ve been focusing on this game and don’t know any more than that at the moment.”
Sunderland beat Portsmouth at the Stadium of Light on Saturday to bolster their automatic promotion hopes.
They travel to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.