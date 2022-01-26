Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Jack Clarke signs for Sunderland, Denver Hume set for exit plus Jermain Defoe updates
Sunderland beat Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and face Bolton away from home this weekend.
And the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.
The Wearsiders completed the signing of centre-back Danny Batth on an 18-month deal from Stoke City last week, despite interest from other clubs.
Sunderland also completed the transfer of Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal from Manchester City on an initial six-month contract, with a club option of a further year at the end of the season.
Keep up to speed with all of today's transfer news by following our live blog:
Josh Hawkes sends classy message
Josh Hawkes has thanked Sunderland’s ‘brilliant’ supporters after sealing a permanent move to Tranmere Rovers on Tuesday.
Hawkes signed for the Black Cats after his departure from Hartlepool United 18 months ago and had a stunning first campaign in the U23 side, the top scorer as they surged to the Premier League 2 Division 2 play-off final.
First-team opportunities were harder to come by, particularly as his pre-season this time around was affected by a positive COVID-19 test.
Hawkes scored against Port Vale in the Carabao Cup first round before going to Prenton Park on loan, where he quickly became a regular in the starting XI and a fan favourite.
Recalled due to a COVID outbreak earlier this month he has made just one appearance.
With his contract set to expire this summer Sunderland have sanctioned his departure for an undisclosed fee, with the 22-year-old signing a two-and-a-half year deal.
The arrival of Patrick Roberts had added further competition for places on Wearside, with winger Jack Clarke also potentially arriving from Tottenham Hotspur on loan in the near future.
After sealing his move Hawkes took to social media to reflect on his Wearside career and to pay tribute to the Sunderland supporters.
“I am proud and privileged to have had the opportunity to represent Sunderland,” Hawkes wrote.
“I learned so much playing in such a professional environment with the U23’s and it was an honour to have played with the first team.
“Scoring against Port Vale was a real highlight for me and my only regret is that I didn’t play more games.
“I want to thank everybody at the club especially Kristjaan [Speakman] and the gaffer [Lee Johnson] for the dignified way I have been allowed to leave to pursue my career.
“The fans were always brilliant with me and I hope that they can see their club return to the top where they deserve to be.
“Thank you, Josh.”
Hawkes has already made 17 appearances for Tranmere this season, scoring two goals.
They currently sit second in the League Two table, and face league leaders Forest Green on home turf this weekend.
Last night’s Sunderland gossip
Josh Hawkes set for Tranmere Rovers return
Tranmere Rovers are eyeing a permanent deal for Josh Hawkes during the transfer window
The attacking midfielder was recalled alongside Jack Diamond, Josh Hawkes and Anthony Patterson earlier this month.
That’s because Sunderland had suffered a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp but didn’t want to postpone any game.
Sunderland received approval for Hawkes, 22, and his colleagues to return on loan to their respective clubs.
However, Football Insider are now claiming that the League Two clubs are pushing for a permanent move for Hawkes before the window closes at the end of the month.
Speaking when Hakwes was recalled, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: “We are in an incredibly fortunate position to have this calibre of player to call upon and all three have previously represented Sunderland at first-team level this season.
“Postponing tomorrow’s game would not only compromise the integrity of the competition, but also let down our supporters – many of whom will be on the road already and have put plans in place at great expense.
“We are making every effort to fulfil our fixture schedule throughout what remains an incredibly challenging period and we would like to thank the EFL for the flexibility shown in unique circumstances and Notts County, Harrogate Town and Tranmere Rovers for their support and understanding throughout this process.”
Aston Villa re-linked with Dan Neil
The Birmingham Mail have re-linked Dan Neil to Aston Villa in a fresh report this afternoon.
Neil’s performances have led to Premier League interest from West Ham and Burnley.
However, it is now being reported that Villa boss Steven Gerrard has taken a shine to the midfielder and is keen on a deal to bring him to Birmingham
Villa are also said to be targeting Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Juventus’ Rodrigo Bentancur.