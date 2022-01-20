Wigan Athletic were said to have joined Sunderland in the race to sign the Manchester City man loan until the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has made just one appearance in the league for his club Troyes in Ligue 1 this season which came in a 13-minute cameo against Lyon in September.

Roberts spent the back end of last season out on loan at Derby County as Wayne Rooney’s team avoided relegation from the Championship but is surplus to requirements at City after a £12million move to the Etihad back in 2015.

The ex-Celtic and Fulham attacking midfielder has been strongly linked with a return to his home country and with Sunderland looking into a deal to sign the attacker.

Wigan were said to have moved ahead of Sunderland in the race to sign Roberts at one point, whereas Sky Sports had claimed the player was set for a medical at the Academy of Light.

However, a fresh report from Sky Sports states: “Patrick Roberts is in the process of having his loan at Troyes cancelled so he can join Sunderland.

“The Wearsiders hope to tie up his signing from Manchester City before the end of the week.”

Ex-Arsenal man talks Sunderland signing

Kevin Campbell has delivered his thoughts on Danny Batth’s move to Sunderland.

The former Stoke City central defender joined the Black Cats on an 18-month deal earlier this week.

“Batth is a really good player,” he told Football Insider.

“He’s strong, aggressive and very experienced. I think he’ll do well at Sunderland.

“Stoke let him go because there was an opportunity there for him to go and play regular football at a big club. He can get Sunderland promoted this season.

“Stoke obviously got [Phil] Jagielka in. Jagielka is a real quality player who has played at the highest level. Yes, he is older but he has got that experience.

“Stoke would not have let Danny Batth go if they hadn’t got Jagielka in. It’s a move that works for all parties.”

