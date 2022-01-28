Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson press conference and Jermain Defoe latest as Sunderland eye fifth January signing
Sunderland have completed their fifth January signing this week as Jack Clarke joined the club on loan from Tottenham.
And the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window - with another striker the priority.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson will be holding his pre-match press conference today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bolton.
The Wearsiders will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in League One following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.
Keep up to speed with all of today’s transfer news by following our live blog:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (January 28)
Last updated: Friday, 28 January, 2022, 08:01
- The January transfer window will close on Monday.
- Sunderland completed the signing of Jack Clark on loan from Tottenham this week.
- Lee Johnson will hold his pre-match press conference at 9:15am today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bolton.
- Jermain Defoe has been in talks with the Black Cats.
Bolton boss on SAFC test
Here’s what Bolton boss Ian Evatt had to say about Sunderland ahead of this weekend’s match.
Bolton have recorded back-to-back wins over Ipswich and Shrewsbury, and Evatt is hopeful his side can continue their momentum.
“Sunderland, for me, are the best footballing team in the league. I think it will be a good challenge,” he said.
“I think it’s going to be a really good game. Of the teams at the top, they’re the team I like the most – the way the play.
“I’m looking forward to a technical and tactical battle. We have to make sure we’re at the top of our game because they’re a very good team.”
What about Ali Koiki?
Another name that has been mentioned is that of Northampton left-back Ali Koiki.
Sunderland have been tracking the 22-year-old and now appear a little light in the left-back position following Denver Hume’s move to Portsmouth.
To find out more, we caught up with Northampton reporter James Heneghan from our sister title The Northampton Chronicle.
Here’s what he said when asked about Koiki’s [email protected]
“There has been interest in Ali Koiki from a few clubs this month but as of last week Northampton had not received anything concrete.
“His contract expires in the summer but the club do have an option to extend it for another year, which they will almost certainly trigger, either to get more money or to keep him longer.
“He’s become an important player this season after joining as a free agent but every player has his price and I expect they would sell for the right fee.”
Read more HERE
What’s the latest with Jermain Defoe?
We should get a further update on Defoe when Johnson speaks to the media this morning.
The Black Cats boss said last week that he’s been in contact with the striker, saying “we are working very hard to try and bring Jermain in.”
Defoe is known to have multiple options, with Oxford and Charlton believed to be interested.
Sunderland’s priority before Monday’s transfer deadline is to sign another striker.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our SAFC live blog.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 9:15am today ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bolton.
We’ll have live updates right here, including the latest news and transfer talk on Wearside.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.