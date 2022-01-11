Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Freddie Ladapo, Cameron Archer, Patrick Roberts, Dan Jebbison and Aiden O'Brien latest
The January transfer window is now 11 days old.
Sunderland drew 3-3 at Adams Park against Wycombe Wanderers in League One on Saturday.
The Wearsiders are next action tonight at the Stadium of Light against Lincoln City.
Sunderland concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Hume remains Sunderland’s only signing of the window so far but the Black Cats have been linked with multiple deals.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
Black Cats said to be interested in Cameron Archer
Sunderland have already added full-back Trai Hume to their ranks this month and more recruitments are expected on Wearside before deadline day.
Speaking last week, Kristjaan Speakman revealed that the club were looking to strengthen, saying:
“We have a really, really high bar in terms of bringing players into our club and we should always have that.
“There are numerous players on our radar throughout the whole year who we are constantly monitoring and tracking. If the opportunity to acquire one of those players comes up then we will do so.”
One player that has recently been linked with a move to Sunderland is Cameron Archer from Aston Villa.
Archer, who made his Premier League debut at Old Trafford earlier this season, has particularly impressed in EFL competitions this season, scoring 10 goals in just six games across the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy.
The winger grabbed senior hat-tricks against Burton Albion and Barrow this season, as well as notching a double against MK Dons, complemented by goals against Wycpmbe Wanderers and Chelsea.
Archer, who turned 20 last month, is reportedly on the Black Cats radar, however, they may face competition from Portsmouth in order to secure a loan deal.
TalkSport are reporting that both Lee Johnson and Danny Cowley are admirers of the winger and having already shown goal scoring prowess against League One opposition, Archer could be a shrewd addition this month.
Dan Jebbison latest
Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink confirmed his side have accepted a bid for Dan Jebbison’s main striker rival.
The 18-year-old attended Sunderland’s pre-season win over Hull City at the Stadium of Light in the summer and looked set to sign on loan at Wearside.
However, the deal went quiet and Sunderland signed Nathan Broadhead from Everton, whilst Jebbison headed to Burton Albion on loan from Sheffield United.
The player had netted eight goals in 19 games for the Brewers during his time at the Pirelli Stadium.
Broadhead was in fine form for Sunderland before suffering a hamstring injury which will keep him out for three months minimum.
Reports state recently, though, that Black Cats are still trying to do a deal to bring Jebbison to the Stadium of Light.
That now looks highly unlikely with Jebbison set for a more prominent role with Burton Albion.
Jebbison and former Barnsley forward Kane Hemmings have largely been interchanged by Hasselbaink this season.
But Hemmings was omitted from the Burton squad that travelled to Cheltenham ahead of a potential move
Ex-Chelsea striker Hasselbaink later admitted that his club had accepted a bid from another club for his services.
Sunderland ‘linked’ with Freddie Ladapo
Sunderland are said to be interested in Rotherham striker Freddie Ladapo.
Ladapo started the Millers’ last 10 league games before declaring his desire to leave Rotherham and handing in a transfer request.
He was an unused substitute in his side’s FA Cup clash at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon as Sunderland drew 3-3 with Wycombe Wanderers in League One.
The 28-year-old, who has previously been linked with Sunderland, has scored eight times in 21 League One appearances this season – including a brace in October’s 5-1 win over the Black Cats.
Ladapo has been playing regularly alongside Rotherham’s top scorer Michael Smith this campaign but will be out of contract this summer – although the Millers have a 12-month option which would extend the deal until the summer of 2023.
O’Brien tipped for departure
Kevin Phillips has tipped Aiden O’Brien to leave Sunderland if the Black Cats can conclude a deal for Patrick Roberts.
O’Brien was set to join Doncaster on loan in the final hour of the summer window, yet the paperwork wasn’t completed in time.
The forward signed for Sunderland last summer and made 40 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020/21 campaign.
Despite scoring a hat-trick at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, O’Brien has featured sparingly for Lee Johnson’s side this season
Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Manchester City man Patrick Roberts, which could see O’Brien move further down the pecking order.
“It hasn’t really worked out,” he told Football Insider.
“It’s a surprise because I thought he’d do really, really well when he signed. Maybe it’s a bit like the Will Grigg situation.
“Patrick Roberts has a big-game mentality. He’s played some big games at a great level. I’ve no issues with him coming in and doing well.
“But reading between the lines, that would suggest that O’Brien could leave in this window if the deal is right for the club and the player.
“So watch this space with him in the next month.”
