Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Everything Lee Johnson said about Jermain Defoe, Patrick Roberts and team news ahead of Bolton clash
Sunderland have completed their fifth January signing this week as Jack Clarke joined the club on loan from Tottenham.
And the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window - with another striker the priority.
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson spoke to the media this morning ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bolton.
The Wearsiders will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in League One following last weekend’s 1-0 win over Portsmouth.
Keep up to speed with all of today's transfer news by following our live blog:
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (January 28)
Last updated: Friday, 28 January, 2022, 12:26
- The January transfer window will close on Monday.
- Sunderland completed the signing of Jack Clark on loan from Tottenham this week.
- Lee Johnson spoke to the media this morning ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bolton.
- Jermain Defoe has been in talks with the Black Cats.
More from Johnson on transfers
Johnson on another big away crowd
“It’s amazing.
“I think it makes us all a bit excited and a bit nervous because we want to make sure we do all we can to make everyone happy.
“Generally they have been delighted with our away performances, we have had a lot of wins this year but we have also had a couple of bad ones.
“Rightly so we have felt the wrath and that’s what we’ve said before, the fans being in keep you honest and that’s exactly what we want.
“We are looking forward to nothing better than sort of fans embracing the players and vice versa, it feels like a real sort of warrior’s victory away from home.”
Johnson on Denver Hume
“I’ve always been a believer in Denver in terms of what we can do with him and what he can do with himself.
“I think the frustrating thing is just the bitty nature of his injuries which have obviously been difficult for him.
“For him it will be those minutes on the pitch which all players want and rightly so.
“He does deserve those minutes on the pitch and that’s why we came to the conclusion that if it’s a good offer, like it was from Portsmouth, the player feels right, it’s a good club and also you can retain some of the value on the contract, then it’s the right thing to do given the fact the player is at a good age, has a lot of experience and wants those minutes.”
“I think he goes with our best wishes and we want him to do well. We exchanged really good text messages myself and Denver.
“The club as a whole have protected their position. We wanted Denver to come through here and that’s why we offered him a contract but at the same time you protect the financial position and somebody has come and paid a transfer fee for him.
“Whenever that happens there is certainly no animosity because players sign a contract, whatever the narrative leading into it, and then the club have realised a decent fee.
“We wish Denver all the best and he’s going to a good club there.”
Johnson on Bolton
“It’s a really good game, Bolton are the highest possession team in all the leagues at home which is really interesting.
“That will of course cause us problems, but at the same time maybe provide an opportunity to get our pressing game out which sometimes we are unable to do.
“I believe Bolton are a really good side.”
Johnson on injuries
“We are starting to have some players trickle back, there are obviously still the long-term injuries.
“There are a couple now who are not too far away, Bailey Wright was out on the grass today which is great.
“Alex Pritchard is sort of back in and about it which is very good indeed.
“We have looked at Patrick Roberts over 10 days now and he looks good.
“We can go into this Bolton game boosted by two or three players.”
Johnson on Patrick Roberts
“I think we definitely have had to work smart with Patrick, it’s an interesting load if you think about the sort of season he’s had so far and allowing him to peak in the run in.
“I think he’ll be available for the bench this week and has certainly shown what he’s got.
“He has quicker feet than Michael Flatley so it’ll be interesting to see if he can bring that to our games.”
Johnson on Jack Clarke
“I think he certainly brings us another quality player, a high football IQ, can go past people at will really.
“Really interesting from a coaching point, a starting phase to his dribble.
“If you remember Chris Waddle was a classic example, how far his head is over the ball as he starts his dribble so it makes it really difficult to tackle him.
“If you do lunge in he can skip it by you or potentially buy a foul.
“Although there are areas to work on in terms of his game, in terms of ball carrying I think he’s one of the best in the division.”
Johnson on Danny Batth
“He’s a calming presence, he’s not sort of coming in and telling everyone how they should play and what they should do.
“I think it’s that sound advice he can give any player that feels they need it.
“Also he’s been there and done it and there’s a feeling amongst players sometimes of ‘ok I’ve got someone there who will look after me physically’ because he’s done it in the past.”
Johnson on Lee Burge
“He has still got an issue. He’s got a slightly sort of an inflamed heart, it seems to happen a lot after Covid.
“He is going to be four or five weeks where he has to keep his heart rate below 100 beats per minute and then have a blood test to make sure his heart is fully back to normal.”
“He should make a full recovery, that’s what we’re expecting.”