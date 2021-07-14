LiveSunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Corry Evans latest as Cats close in on further summer additions
Sunderland are currently training up in Scotland.
That’s because the Black Cats face Sccottsh top-flight outfit Hearts in a pre-season friendly this weekend.
Saturday’s match will kick-off at 3pm and begin a busy period for Lee Johnson’s side as they build-up to the League One campaign.
There is less than a month to go until Sunderland play their opening game of the season against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.
Johnson will hope to have made more new signings by then, following the arrival of playmaker Alex Pritchard on a two-year deal.
The contract situation with young left-back Denver Hume remains up in the air but Sunderland have tied down Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland’s rivals have also been looking to strengthen with some eye-catching deals.
He’s signed a new long-term contract
Former Blackburn Rovers midfielder in line to become Sunderland's second summer signing
Corry Evans could become Sunderland’s second summer signing.
As reported by The Athletic, the Northern Ireland midfielder is understood to be in advanced talks with the Black Cats over a move to Wearside.
Evans was released by Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season, having played over 200 games across an eight-year spell at the club.
He was an integral part of the squad that won promotion from League One under Tony Mowbray, and continued to feature regularly in the second-tier thereafter.
With 66 international caps to his name, Evans is the brother of former Sunderland loanee Jonny Evans, who remains a popular figure after two successful spells at the club.
Evans’ arrival would bolster a midfield that has been short on experience since a number of significant summer departures.
Grant Leadbitter, Max Power and Josh Scowen all left the club at the end of their previous contracts, having played close to 150 games between them last season.
Dion Sanderson latest
Newcastle are one of several clubs who have been credited with interest in Wolves’ ex-Sunderland defender Dion Sanderson this summer.
The 21-year-old impressed during a loan spell at Sunderland last season, and the Black Cats have reportedly seen a bid of £1miliion rejected to re-sign him.
According to Football Insider, Newcastle have also had an offer rejected for Sanderson, with Sheffield United now ready to step up their interest.
Sanderson has a year left on his contract at Molyneux and Wolves are said to have set a £2million asking price for him.
Ethan Galbraith to Sunderland transfer latest
Manchester United will send out more youngsters on loan but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned it may not be until August.
Sunderland continue to monitor Manchester United midfielder Ethan Galbraith ahead of a loan swoop.
The Black Cats need to revamp their central midfield options after experienced trio Max Power, Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen were all released at the end of the season, Power has since signed for League One rivals Wigan Athletic and Scowen has signed for Wycombe.
It is understood that Manchester United are keen to secure loan moves for players such as Galbraith in order for them to gain valuable experience in a first-team setting.
But clubs will have to be patient.
“We’ve got six weeks together before the league starts and a couple of training camps here in the UK,” Solskjaer told the club website.
“It’s the most sensible thing, we felt, being in and around here. You don’t get the, how do you say, aggravation of: ‘Are we green, red or amber [in terms of travelling abroad]?’ It’s just the way the world works at the moment.
“The young kids will definitely be part of the Derby game [Sunday 18 July] and then we’ve got another couple of games coming up and they can be part of it.
“Gradually, more and more players from the Euros will join in,” he added.
“They’ll [the youngsters] get a taste of some football. Then roundabouts early August, some will go on loan.
“We’ve already lined up a few and some of them are still in discussions between us and the players about where is the best place to go.”
As revealed by the Echo last month, one midfield option being considered is a loan move for Northern Ireland youngster Galbraith, with Manchester United set to allow him to move out on loan next season for the next stage of his development.
However, should Sunderland firm up their interest, they are likely to face strong competition from Championship clubs and League One promotion rivals.
The 20-year-old midfielder made his debut for the Under-23s in February 2019, less than two years after he signed from Linfield, but he has quickly impressed.
Alex Pritchard goes on the record
Alex Pritchard delivers first in-depth interview since joining Sunderland
Sunderland’s newest recruit Alex Pritchard has delivered his first interview to safc.com since joining the club.
He began his footballing career at West Ham United as a youth teamer but was quickly snapped up by Tottenham Hotspur.
After permanent stints with Norwich City and Huddersfield Town, Pritchard was released by Huddersfield Town.
However, the attacker was quickly snapped up by Sunderland.
Pritchard on what he can bring to Sunderland and his style:
“I think over the past few years, the way my football has gone, I think it’s crucial for me to be with a manager I know and he knows me as a person and a player so I think it’s crucial for me.
“The guy that wants to get on the ball and make things happen. I think looking back over the last few years, especially with this manager since he’s been in, I think Sunderland have had a lot of the ball.
“I think I’m probably best suited to a team that has a lot of the ball and just try and make things happen really. I think over the last couple of years, it’s been difficult for me but if I can get my mojo back and maybe start scoring a few more goals then and get my confidence back then you never know what can happen.”
Alex Pritchard on offers from elsewhere and why he chose Sunderland:
“There was offers out there and like I say, it’s crucial for me to be with a manager and playing style and a club like this. I think it was possibly a good decision to make this decision. You never know how it goes but hopefully it will go well.
“The club speaks for itself. Anyone you speak to. It’s Sunderland, it’s a massive club.
“You see the stadium, you see the training ground and the fans and I think this could just be a great fit. Obviously the reason to be at a club like this is that it’s in League One.
“It should never be in League One but that’s where it is at the moment and I think everyone knows that’s why I’m here, to get the club back to where it needs to be.
“It’s been a bit of a hard summer because you’re obviously thinking of where you’re going to be or what you’re going to be doing. Obviously keeping fit and now I’m getting ready to get my boots back on and ready to get going.”