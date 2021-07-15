LiveSunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cats eyeing summer signing number three as youth prospect set to depart
The wheels are starting to turn at Sunderland.
Sunderland have announced the arrival of playmaker Alex Pritchard and midfielder Corry Evans on a two-year deal.
The contract situation with young left-back Denver Hume remains up in the air but Sunderland have tied down Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady.
And Lee Johnson's squad are currently training up in Scotland.
That’s because the Black Cats face Sccottsh top-flight outfit Hearts in a pre-season friendly this weekend.
Saturday’s match will kick-off at 3pm and begin a busy period for Lee Johnson’s side as they build-up to the League One campaign.
There is less than a month to go until Sunderland play their opening game of the season against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.
Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland’s rivals have also been looking to strengthen with some eye-catching deals.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (July 16)
Last updated: Friday, 16 July, 2021, 07:19
- Sunderland face Hearts this Saturday at Tynecastle in the second pre-season friendly
- The Black Cats drew 2-2 with Spennymoor last time out in their opening game of the schedule
- Sunderland have announced the signing of ex-Blackburn Rovers midfielder Corry Evans
- Lee Johnson and the club’s transfer team are now turning their attentions to a third summer signing
Sunderland turn their attentions to signing number three
Corry Evans is through the door - but Sunderland now quickly turn their attentions to securing further new recruits.
The Black Cats are looking to strengthen their defensive options and have been linked with loan moves for Hayden Coulson and Callum Doyle in recent days.
And the club are also seeking new attacking recruits following the departure of Charlie Wyke.
These young players could be set for an opportunity...
Hearts vs Sunderland: Is there a stream? Can I get tickets? What time is kick off? Is game on TV?
Sunderland are set to face Hearts as they step up their pre-season schedule.The Black Cats will take on the Jam Tarts in what will be their second pre-season game after a 2-2 draw with Spennymoor Town last time out.
Here, we take you through everything you need to know…
When is Hearts vs Sunderland?
Hearts will take on Sunderland this Saturday at Tynecastle.
The game will kick off at 3pm
What are the odds for Hearts vs Sunderland?
With the game being a pre-season friendly and not a competitive fixture, there will be no odds offered from bookmakers as Hearts take on Sunderland this weekend.
What TV channel is Hearts vs Sunderland on?
The clash between Hearts and Sunderland won’t be shown on any television channels.
However, the game will be available for streaming.
Can I stream Hearts vs Sunderland online?
Sunderland have confirmed that they will offer a streaming service priced at £5 for season ticket holders and £10 for others.
The club also added that 2021-22 season card holders will be contacted via email at 9am on Friday with further details on how to purchase at the discounted rate.
Sunderland fans can stream the game on safc.com
Are there any other ways I can follow Hearts vs Sunderland?
BBC Radio Newcastle will also provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website,
Are there any tickets available for Hearts vs Sunderland?
Unfortunately for Sunderland fans, Only a limited number of home season ticket holders will be permitted to attend.
Former Sunderland loanee in contract talks with League One rivals
Ryan Lowe has confirmed he is in contract talks with Plymouth Argyle trialist and former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway.
The former Everton man joined the Wearsiders on loan from Everton in the summer of 2017 as the Black Cats prepared for life in the Championship under Simon Grayson.
The defender could do nothing to halt Sunderland’s slide into League One, making just a handful of appearances during his time in the North East
Of the trial, Lowe said: “He has been fantastic, he has got on with his business. We have spoken to Brendan and we will hopefully look to do something with him in the next few days.
“He has come here and worked his socks off. It’s only right that we reward it.
“So we are in discussions with Bren now and we will continue that over the next few days.”
Lowe continued: “He has loved it here, he has loved his time with us. He has never missed a day’s training.
“His attitude is different class, from where he has been and how he has had to drop back down the levels.
“I can’t complain, he has been fantastic. We will hopefully have some good news over the next few days with him.”