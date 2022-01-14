Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Cardiff City defender Aden Flint linked plus team news and injury latest ahead of Lee Johnson press conference
The January transfer window is now 14 days old.
Sunderland were defeated 3-1 by Lincoln City in League One on Tuesday night.
Former Black Cat Chris Maguire netted a hat-trick of goals and celebrated in front of former manager Lee Johnson.
The Sunderland head coach was then sent off later in the game as passions boiled over on the touchline.
Sunderland concluded an early deal after just four days since clubs were permitted to sign players again.
Right-back Trai Hume has signed on the dotted line at the Stadium of Light and becomes Lee Johnson’s first addition this winter.
The Black Cats are said to have beaten off competition from League one rivals Lincoln City, Scottish giants Celtic and Championship club Stoke City to sign the 19-year-old.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Hume remains Sunderland’s only signing of the window so far but the Black Cats have been linked with multiple deals.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (14 January)
Last updated: Friday, 14 January, 2022, 09:15
- Lee Johnson is set to hold his pre-Accrington Stanley press conference today
- Sunderland lost their last game at home 3-1 to Lincoln City in League One
- The Black Cats are second in the table but have played more games than some of their rivals
Cardiff defender linked
Here’s a new name to emerge
According to Football League World, Sunderland are considering a move for Cardiff City defender Aden Flint.
The 32-year-old has been a regular starter for the Bluebirds this season, appearing 22 times in the Championship.
Team news
Sunderland captain Corry Evans missed the Lincoln game after being stretchered off against Wycombe with a head injury.
The central midfielder could return this weekend, in line with concussion protocols, if he is no longer feeling any symptoms.
The Black Cats have also had players missing due to positive Covid-19 cases but Johnson was hopeful some will return this weekend.
We’ll get a full injury update when Johnson speaks to the press later today.
Some transfer news
Let’s start with some transfer news.
One of Sunderland’s youngsters has departed on loan.
The club confirmed this evening that Jack McIntyre has joined Radcliffe FC on a 28-day loan.
The 19-year-old goalkeeper has featured twice in the Premier League 2 this season.
But the ex-Everton man has moved to the Northern Premier League side until February.
A club statement said: “Everyone at SAFC wishes Jack all the best during his time at Stainton Park.”
McIntyre was on trial at Sunderland for much of the pre-season campaign and signed a contract in the summer.
Good Morning!
Hello and welcome to our SAFC live blog.
Black Cats boss Lee Johnson is set to hold his pre-match press conference at 12pm today ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Accrington Stanley.
Sunderland were beaten 3-1 by Lincoln last time out so will be hoping to get back to winning ways at The Wham Stadium.
We’ll have live updates from the press conference as well as the latest SAFC news and transfer talk throughout the day.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.