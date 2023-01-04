The Echo understands that the ex-Sunderland striker’s return to parent club Everton in January before a permanent move elsewhere this window is a possibility during this window.

The Latics remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship with four losses in their last five fixtures. Toure, though, remains hopeful Wigan Athletic can keep hold of the Welshman despite their poor form.

"Nathan is still with us, and that's all we're focused on," said Toure. "He is a very good player, a great professional and I like him."We will assess the situation, as we will with all of the players in that situation."

WIGAN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 11: Nathan Broadhead of Wigan Athletic celebrates after scoring their sides first goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers at DW Stadium on October 11, 2022 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The Black Cats came close to signing Broadhead in the summer before Wigan Athletic entered the fray with an 11th-hour loan deal, the player then signing a new two-year contract until June 2024 at Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old netted 13 times in 27 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland in League One last season as the club were finally promoted to the Championship. Broadhead has scored five in 22 for Wigan in the league so far this campaign.

