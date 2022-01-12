The now West Ham manager replaced Sam Allardyce on Wearside after he took the England job and worked with Defoe at the Stadium of Light.

But the move was to prove a disaster with the Black Cats relegated to the Championship after a 10-year stay in the Premier League.

Moyes was blamed by most fans for the relegation after claiming Sunderland were in a relegation fight after just the second game.

Owen Dale of Crewe Alexandra.

The Scot was also reluctant to play attacker Wahbi Khazri, who had proven exceptional under Allardyce, and failed to manage midfielder Kan Kirchhoff’s fitness to the same degree as his predecessor.

“He was brilliant to be honest,” Defoe told ITV.

"People always spoke about David Moyes being miserable but then he came and he really impressed me.

“His sessions, everything was with the ball, little rondos, possessions, attention to detail was unbelievable. Set-pieces, and all the meetings

“What impressed me was how he treated the senior players.

“He wanted you to control the dressing room. He was just fantastic and it has not surprised me the job he has done here."

Owen Dale returns to Crewe Alexandra

Owen Dale has returned to parent club Crewe Alexandra.

The attacker was linked with a move to Sunderland during the summer.

However, a move didn’t materialise and the attacker moved to newly-promoted Championship team Blackpool on a loan deal.

But Dale's loan spell at Blackpool has officially ended and he has returned to Crewe in League One.

The 23-year-old’s contract at Crewe expires this summer.

Crewe boss David Artell hopes to have Dale back ready to play soon, he said “Owen is unavailable for us at the moment.

"He will be disappointed with what has happened with Blackpool and we will give him all the help and support he needs and when he is available again then we will let everyone know.

“That’s football and you have to move on. We have to make sure that when he is available again we can get him back to the form that saw a Championship club become interested in him and want to buy him.

“That is in all our interests and we will endeavour to get him fit and available as soon as we can.”

