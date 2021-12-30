Sunderland AFC transfer news: Ex-Black Cats and Celtic goalkeeper wanted by 'several' Championship and League One clubs
Former Sunderland goalkeeper Craig Gordon is in demand – with his Hearts contract due to run out in the summer.
Reports in Scotland claim ‘several teams’ in the Championship and League One are keen on him.
A new contract has yet to be signed, though he is reported to be keen to stay at Hearts.
The Edinburgh Evening News report: “English clubs are waiting to tempt Hearts captain Craig Gordon away from Tynecastle if he fails to agree a contract extension.
“Several teams in the English Football League Championship and League One are keen to sign the goalkeeper, who turns 39 on Friday.”
Scotland international Gordon spent five years at Sunderland between 2007 and 2012.
He has since played for Celtic and Hearts.