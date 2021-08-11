Lee Johnson has added just three first-team players to his squad so far this window with Corry Evans, Alex Pritchard and Callum Doyle arriving at the Stadium of Light.

That has meant the Wearsiders are vulnerable in the full-back areas with Carl Winchester and Dan Neil deputising at right-back and left-back against the Latics.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dennis Cirkin

Here, though, we take you through all of the latest talk surrounding Sunderland:

The latest on Sunderland-linked Dennis Cirkin

Dennis Cirkin arrived on Wearside yesterday to put the final touches on a transfer from Tottenham to Sunderland.

That’s according to an exclusive report by Football Insider.

The defender is said to be joining the League One giants on a permanent deal after they had a six-figure bid accepted by Spurs.

The 19-year-old was apparently on Wearside at lunchtime yesterday.

Cirkin is said to have undergone a medical and sorted out the last aspects of the deal ahead of the move to the Stadium of Light.

And Alan Nixon – a reporter for The Sun – has claimed that the deal is expected to be done today.

Why Sunderland didn’t sign Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher

Liverpool defender Tony Gallacher’s proposed transfer to Sunderland collapsed due to a row over the size of the sell-on clause.

That’s again according to Nixon of The Sun.

The young left-back was set to conclude a move to Wearside before the Black Cats pulled out of the deal.

Sunderland had reached an agreement with the Premier League club to release the 22-year-old from his contract.

That would have allowed Lee Johnson’s men to pick Gallacher up on a free transfer.

The Reds, though, would have been owed a hefty sell-on fee should the Wearside-based club sell the Scottish left-back down the line.

Indeed, fresh reports state that the deal fell through due to an argument over the size of the sell-on clause causing Sunderland to pull out.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.