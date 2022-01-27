Sunderland AFC transfer news: Black Cats conclude signing, Denver Hume departs, Jermain Defoe latest, left-back hunt update
Sunderland concluded the signing of Jack Clarke yesterday while Denver Hume departed to Portsmouth.
Sunderland beat Portsmouth 1-0 at the Stadium of Light on Saturday and face Bolton away from home this weekend.
And the Black Cats are expected to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.
The Wearsiders completed the signing of centre-back Danny Batth on an 18-month deal from Stoke City last week, despite interest from other clubs.
Sunderland also completed the transfer of Patrick Roberts on a permanent deal from Manchester City on an initial six-month contract, with a club option of a further year at the end of the season.
Keep up to speed with all of today’s transfer news by following our live blog:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Updates as Black Cats enter final throws of window
Last updated: Thursday, 27 January, 2022, 07:29
- Denver Hume has signed for Portsmouth
- Sunderland have loaned Jack Clarke from Tottenham
- The Black Cats continued to be linked with a move for Jermain Defoe
The latest gossip this morning
Portsmouth have confirmed the signing of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Ollie Webber.
That’s after the Fratton Park club also announced the signing of left-back Denver Hume from Sunderland.
The 21-year-old shot-stopper has signed on a permanent transfer from the Premier League side, who are managed by Patrick Viera
Pomey manager Danny Cowley said: “We’re delighted to bring Ollie into the group and he’s someone we were able to have a look at when he came in just before Christmas.
“He’s had a great education at Crystal Palace and as well as being a good shot-stopper, is comfortable with the ball at his feet and has excellent distribution skills.
“Alex Bass has gone out on loan to Bradford because we’ve taken a long-term view and it’s so important that he plays in the second half of this season.
“Ollie has come in and is a young keeper who wants to improve every single day. We like to recruit players who have a burning ambition to get better.”
Denver Hume Talks Portsmouth switch
Denver Hume has spoken about why he left Sunderland for Portsmouth.
“I was there a very long time. I really enjoyed my time there as well, had a lot of good memories there coming up through the academy and all of the different age groups.
“But I just think this is a good opportunity now for me to kick on and get back to playing and enjoying my football.”
Sunderland’s League One rivals have added a goalkeeper to their ranks.
Denver Hume to Pompey is done!
Danny Cowley has said that Denver Hume will bring ‘outstanding athleticism and energy’ to his Portsmouth side as the Sunderland academy graduate completed his switch to south coast.
Hume was left out of the matchday squad when the two sides met at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with Lee Johnson saying it would have been unfair to involve him given the expected move this week.
Johnson had confirmed earlier in the week that Hume, who stalled on the offer of a new contract for much of the summer, was frustrated with his lack of game time since returning from injury.
Talks accelerated rapidly since then and Hume has now put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal at Fratton Park, with the club holding the option of automatically extending for another year.
“Denver is a young player who wants to get better every day and he brings us some outstanding athleticism and energy,” Cowley said.
“He will add quality in the final third and we really like his wonderful ability to receive the ball on the back foot and play forwards.
“We’re a forward-thinking team and the attributes he possesses are really aligned with our way of playing.
“It’s great that he can play as a left wing-back or on the left of a back four because it gives us the flexibility we want in our squad.
“He has all the attributes in his toolkit to be a really good defender and we’re looking forward to working with him.
“Everyone we contacted spoke so well of Denver in terms of his professionalism and the way he conducts himself,” Cowley added.
“He was a breath of fresh air from the moment we started talking with him and you can see his ambition. He also loves football and for us, that’s really important.
“I’m really excited about the business we’ve done this January and I believe we’ve made some real progress.”
The 23-year-old departs Sunderland having made 84 competitive appearances for the club, scoring three goals.
His departure leaves Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins as the club’s recognised left backs, though Huggins remains sidelined with a stress fracture of the back.
Last night’s gossip in our evening round-up
Jack Clarke has signed for Sunderland on loan from Tottenham.
Lee Johnson says that the arrival of Jack Clarke will add stronger competition for places in the final third in the second half of the season.
Clarke has joined the Black Cats on loan until the end of the current campaign from Tottenham Hotspur, having been a regular in the club’s U23 side through recent months.
The 21-year-old is a versatile forward and Johnson believes he is a player who has made significant strides over recent months.
Clarke joins Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts through the doors at the Stadium of Light so far during the summer transfer window.
But when the news was announced this afternoon, Sunderland target Jermain Defoe was quick to like the club’s post announcing Clarke on Instagram.
As you’d expect, that got Black Cats fans talking once again about the 39-year-old’s potential return to Wearside.
Connor Wickham signs for MK Dons
One bit of news that has perhaps flown under the radar was Connor Wickham’s move to League One side MK Dons.
The ex-Leeds United, Sunderland and Crystal Palace striker departed Preston North End earlier this month.
A serious hamstring injury limited him to just two appearances in a North End shirt and the striker has left the club after his short-term contract expired.
The 28-year-old played 25 minutes as a substitute against West Bromwich Albion in the Championship on September 18 but has now penned a deal with MK Dons in League One.
Wickham enjoyed a four campaign stint at the Stadium of Light following an £8m move from Ipswich Town back in 2011.