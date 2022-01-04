Sunderland AFC transfer news and updates LIVE: Trai Hume latest as League One rivals weigh up deals in January
The January transfer window is now open.
And sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says Sunderland will not be rushed into agreements with senior players coming to the end of their contracts, though he does hope to have made decisions by the end of the season.
Lynden Gooch, Bailey Wright and Tom Flanagan have been an integral part of Lee Johnson's starting XI this season, and all see their current deals expire at the end of this season.
Sunderland's Sporting Director says he has been in dialogue with the players and their representatives, but final decisions are yet to be made.
Speakman has suggested those calls will be based not just on ongoing performance, but how the squad develops over the course of the January transfer window.
Here, though, we’ll be keeping you up-to-date with the latest goings-on from around Sunderland and their League One rivals as clubs eye deals during the window:
Last updated: Tuesday, 04 January, 2022, 10:45
Transfer gossip from Sunderland’s rivals
Southampton will face off against Liverpool and Chelsea in a bid to sign Fleetwood Town’s James Hill
The 19-year-old is expected to leave the club during the January transfer window.
Fleetwood Town are said to be holding out for a high fee for the central defender.
However, Hill has time left on his contract, meaning that the Cod Army aren’t in a hurry to sell the youngster, despite the interest from multiple Premier League teams.
Hill has started started 38 games in League One for Fleetwood Town and has appeared three times for England U20s.
Plymouth Argyle braces for Preston North end bid
Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie is being linked with a move to Preston North End.
The Championship outfit who are managed by former Pilgrims manager Ryan Lowe.
Lowe left Argyle to take up a the top job at North End late last year just before they were due to face Sunderland in League One.
But now, Football League World claim the new Lilywhites boss wants a reunion with the Pilgrims’ forward.
Hardie has netted 12 times this seasom after Lowe who brought the Scot to Home Park in 2020.
The striker has scoared 25 goals in 93 appearances for the League One outfit.
According to reports Lowe feels the 24-year-old’s impressive showings is what he needs to aid Preston’s second-tier ambitions.
Hardie, who scored twice for Plymouth in their 2-2 draw with Pompey earlier this season, is contracted to Home Park until June 2023 and would command a fee.
The latest on Trai Hume
Reports last week stated that Sunderland were set to step up their interest in Linfield’s Trai Hume with the defender available for around £200k.
The Northern Ireland youth international is set to leave the Blues next month with Linfield boss David Healy commenting on the situation.
Lincoln City have reportedly tabled a bid for the highly-rated 19-year-old with Burnley and Ipswich Town also said to be interested.
Linfield rejected a number of cash offers that were thought to be in excess of £100,000 for the right-back during the summer.
Celtic were also linked with a deal for Hume last summer but a recent report in the Belfast Telegraph stated that Sunderland are ‘primed to make their move’ during the January window.
However, Steven Beacom – a sports journalist in Northern Ireland has provided a further update on Hume’s future.
On Twitter, he said: “Been asked for NIFL transfer news so... Linfield/Larne chasing young Rangers ace Chris McKee on loan, Glentoran lead race for Portadown forward Lee Bonis but to go ahead it’ll cost them hefty fee + loan players & Trai Hume played final game for Blues 2day before move to England!”
Linfield boss and former Sunderland man Healy recently admitted that it was highly unlikely teenage defender Trai Hume would still be a Blues player come the end of January.
Asked if there’s a chance the versatile defender won’t be at Linfield after January, Healy replied: “I would imagine so if somebody is going to agree terms with the football club.”
He continued: “We always had huge belief in Trai and since he came back he has done everything we expected and everything we had hoped.
“I’m on record before saying I was shocked - absolutely shocked - that he didn’t get an opportunity to go across the water when he was younger.
“Others went in his age group but it gave us the opportunity to work with him and he’s probably one of the youngest players we signed on a professional contract.
“Trai is only going to get better, he’s getting stronger, he’s getting fitter and if he can add a little bit more quality in the final third the sky’s the limit for him.”