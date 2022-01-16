The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the former Celtic and Middlesbrough man but Roberts, 24, remains out on loan with French side Troyes.

The Manchester City man has been strongly linked with a return to his home country and with Sunderland looking into a deal to sign the attacker.

A recent report from L’Est Eclair, suggested that Roberts was set to depart the Ligue 1 side to re-join a club in England.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts has been on-loan in France from Manchester City but may be recalled with a view to sending him out to Sunderland.

The attacking midfielder has made just one appearance in the league for his club this season which came in a 13-minute cameo against Lyon in September.

Roberts spent the back end of last season out on loan at Derby County as Wayne Rooney’s team avoided relegation from the Championship.

