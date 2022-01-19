And now Wigan Athletic are said to have joined Sunderland in the race to sign the Manchester City man loan until the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has made just one appearance in the league for his club Troyes in Ligue 1 this season which came in a 13-minute cameo against Lyon in September.

Roberts spent the back end of last season out on loan at Derby County as Wayne Rooney’s team avoided relegation from the Championship but is surplus to requirements at City after a £12million move to the Etihad back in 2015.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIDDLESBROUGH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: Patrick Roberts of Middlesbrough during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Coventry City at Riverside Stadium on October 27, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The ex-Celtic and Fulham attacking midfielder has been strongly linked with a return to his home country and with Sunderland looking into a deal to sign the attacker.

But Football League World recently stated that Wigan Athletic had ‘moved ahead’ of Sunderland in the race to secure Roberts’ signature.

This is despite Sky Sports reporting that the player was set for a medical at the Stadium of Light ahead of a move.

Indeed, a quick Google search for Football League World’s report on Roberts and Wigan this morning confirms that it has been removed from their website.

The same outlet also claimed that Will Grigg was set to be recalled to Sunderland from Rotherham at the beginning of the window.

However, this scenario was quickly rubbished by Millers manager Paul Warne, who stated that conversations had taken place and that the striker was set to stay at Sunderland.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.