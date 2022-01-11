That’s after the Black Cats drew their last fixture 3-3 in a thriller at Adams Park last weekend.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURSLEM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 10: Aiden O'Brien of Sunderland applauds the fans following victory in the Carabao Cup First Round match between Port Vale and Sunderland at Vale Park on August 10, 2021 in Burslem, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Here, though, we take a look at the latest transfer talk with the winter window on full flow:

Aiden O’Brien tipped for departure this window

Kevin Phillips has tipped Aiden O’Brien to leave Sunderland if the Black Cats can conclude a deal for Patrick Roberts.

O’Brien was set to join Doncaster on loan in the final hour of the summer window, yet the paperwork wasn’t completed in time.

The forward signed for Sunderland last summer and made 40 appearances for the Black Cats during the 2020/21 campaign.

Despite scoring a hat-trick at Blackpool in the Carabao Cup, O’Brien has featured sparingly for Lee Johnson’s side this season

Sunderland have been linked with a deal for Manchester City man Patrick Roberts, which could see O’Brien move further down the pecking order.

“It hasn’t really worked out,” he told Football Insider.

“It’s a surprise because I thought he’d do really, really well when he signed. Maybe it’s a bit like the Will Grigg situation.

“Patrick Roberts has a big-game mentality. He’s played some big games at a great level. I’ve no issues with him coming in and doing well.

“But reading between the lines, that would suggest that O’Brien could leave in this window if the deal is right for the club and the player.

“So watch this space with him in the next month.”

Speaking back in September regarding O’Brien and the failed Doncaster Rovers move, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman had this to say.

"I don't think Aiden was desperate to get away,” Speakman told the SAFC Unfiltered Podcast.

"He is someone who has played a lot of minutes for us since I've been here and Lee has been head coach, and he is a valuable member of the group.

"In fairness to Aiden, he is not someone who wants to sit around when he is not playing and at the moment he had as many minutes as he would have wanted.

"It's up to him to work his way into the team, but it's also on us to manage him.

"Aiden was presented with an opportunity for a loan which he wanted to take, but unfortunately we couldn't get that through administration-wise before the deadline."

“Unfortunately when these things happen in the final minutes and hours of the transfer window and you’ve got several different things occurring, that’s when the risk factor gets increased and the deal doesn’t get done.

“Aiden is a player who can achieve a lot of minutes in the team and a week before he scored a hat-trick and showed everything he can do.

“We are really fortunate we’ve got someone like Aiden in the squad.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.