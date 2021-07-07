The Black Cats have tied down Luke O’Nien to a new three-year deal whilst Aiden McGeady has extended his stay on Wearside for another campaign.

But 31-goal striker Charlie Wyke has departed the Stadium of Light to join Wigan Athletic, rejecting contract offers from Sunderland and Celtic.

And there has been plenty of further transfer chatter from around the division as clubs begin to set the wheels in motion for next season.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Here, we take you through all of the latest Sunderland and League One transfer gossip and news from around the web:

Blackpool loan star Elliot Embleton has the chance to earn a long-term deal with parent club Sunderland but could be available for the right price. (Blackpool Gazette)

Sunderland are closing in on the signing of Alex Pritchard with just a handful of details needing to be sorted as part of the deal. The former £11m attacking midfielder is a free agent following his release from Huddersfield Town. (Football League World)

Ipswich Town midfielder Teddy Bishop is wanted by Lincoln City, MK Dons and Portsmouth. Ipswich triggered a release clause in his contract at the end of last season which extended his stay for a further 12 months. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Sunderland are interested in bringing Ali McCann to Wearside. Celtic, Hull City and Stoke City are also said to be targeting a move for the 21-year-old, who is said to be valued by his club at £2m. (The Courier)

The Doncaster Rovers squad is set to be joined in training by more trialists ahead of Saturday’s first friendly of pre-season. Rovers boss Richie Wellens welcomed in four trialists last week while former West Ham United defender Tunji Akinola has trained with the club this week. (Doncaster Free Press)

Sunderland target Joe Pigott has resumed pre-season training at AFC Wimbledon – but the striker is not set for a U-turn on his decision to leave the club. head coach Mark Robinson describing the move as a “favour”. (London News Online)

