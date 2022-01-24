The left-back looks set to join Portsmouth with a medical reportedly pencilled in on Monday after the two clubs clashed in League One on Saturday.

Hume has struggled for game time at the Stadium of Light this season due to injury and the emergence of Dennis Cirkin.

The academy graduate’s stock amongst Sunderland fans appears to be low currently due to last summer’s contract saga.

Denver Hume.

The 23-year-old was out of contract at the end of last season and was offered a new deal but took several months to pen fresh terms.

Ex-Sunderland star Phillips, however, believes that Hume leaving for Portsmouth could leave the Black Cats potentially short.

Phillips, who recently took over as manager of North East club South Shields, told Football Insider: “It is a very tough one.“It’s about numbers.

"There is still a lot of games to go and a lot of big games for Sunderland. Anything can happen.

“Do you let a player go and run the risk of leaving yourself a little bit short? They’re in such a good position right now. It is a difficult one.

“Perhaps the player wants to leave though and if that’s the case it’s difficult. If they can somehow keep him at the club and somehow keep him happy I’d keep him. I’d be very reluctant to let him go.

“I would be cautious of numbers going forward. It will be interesting to see what happens this week.”

